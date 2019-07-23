Meta Finl Group (CASH) Share Value Rose While Second Curve Capital Has Upped by $1.27 Million Its Position; Clovis Oncology (CLVS) Shareholder University Of Notre Dame Du Lac Trimmed Stake

Second Curve Capital Llc increased its stake in Meta Finl Group Inc (CASH) by 13.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Second Curve Capital Llc bought 67,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.12% with the market. The hedge fund held 570,931 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.24 million, up from 503,931 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Second Curve Capital Llc who had been investing in Meta Finl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $26.69. About 48,706 shares traded. Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) has declined 24.42% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.85% the S&P500. Some Historical CASH News: 30/04/2018 – MetaBank® Announces Agreement with CURO to Bring Innovative, Flexible Credit Offering to Underbanked Consumers; 30/04/2018 – Meta Financial Group, Inc.® Reports Net Income of $31.4 million for Second Quarter of Fiscal 2018; 03/04/2018 – METABANK – NEW, 3-YR AGREEMENT WITH HEALTH CREDIT SERVICES TO ORIGINATE PERSONAL HEALTHCARE LOANS; 30/04/2018 – CURO and MetaBank® Announce Agreement to Offer Consumers an Innovative and Flexible Line of Credit; 29/05/2018 – Meta Financial Group, Inc.® and Crestmark Bancorp, Inc. Announce Shareholder Approval of Merger; 12/03/2018 – METABANK – ANNOUNCED 10-YEAR RENEWAL OF RELATIONSHIP WITH MONEY NETWORK FINANCIAL; 12/03/2018 – Meta Financial at Company Marketing Hosted By FBR Today; 24/04/2018 – Meta Financial Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – MetaBank® and AAA Announce Renewal of Payments Partnership; 25/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Franklin Electric Co., ForeScout Technologies, State Bank Financial, Meta Financial Group, Uta

University Of Notre Dame Du Lac decreased its stake in Clovis Oncology Inc (CLVS) by 27.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. University Of Notre Dame Du Lac sold 38,183 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.22% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 101,386 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.52M, down from 139,569 at the end of the previous reported quarter. University Of Notre Dame Du Lac who had been investing in Clovis Oncology Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $609.16M market cap company. The stock increased 3.14% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $11.18. About 2.08M shares traded or 19.75% up from the average. Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) has declined 62.48% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.91% the S&P500. Some Historical CLVS News: 08/05/2018 – Clovis Oncology 1Q Loss/Shr $1.54; 20/04/2018 – DJ Clovis Oncology Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CLVS); 03/04/2018 – EMA ACCEPTS REGULATORY SUBMISSION FOR LYNPARZA® (OLAPARIB) IN; 06/04/2018 – CLOVIS ONCOLOGY SAYS U.S. FDA APPROVED RUBRACA TABLETS FOR MAINTENANCE TREATMENT OF ADULT PATIENTS WITH CERTAIN TYPES OF RECURRENT CANCER; 29/05/2018 – CLOVIS SAYS EC AUTHORIZES RUBRACA FOR RECURRENT OVARIAN CANCER; 23/03/2018 – CLOVIS ONCOLOGY BEGINS EARLY ACCESS PROGRAM FOR RUCAPARIB; 29/05/2018 – Clovis Oncology Announces European Commission Authorization of Rubraca® (rucaparib) for Women with Recurrent Ovarian Cancer; 23/03/2018 – Clovis Oncology Initiates Early Access Program for Rucaparib as Treatment and as Maintenance Therapy in Recurrent Ovarian Cance; 08/03/2018 – CLOVIS ONCOLOGY REPORTS NOTICE OF ALLOWANCE FOR RUCAPARIB HIGH; 16/05/2018 – Clovis Oncology at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow

Analysts await Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $-1.69 earnings per share, up 12.89% or $0.25 from last year’s $-1.94 per share. After $-1.63 actual earnings per share reported by Clovis Oncology, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.68% negative EPS growth.

University Of Notre Dame Du Lac, which manages about $447.99M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 21,513 shares to 61,518 shares, valued at $8.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5,210 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,216 shares, and has risen its stake in Wright Med Group N V.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.75 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.99, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 15 investors sold CLVS shares while 37 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 48.93 million shares or 4.14% less from 51.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deutsche Bankshares Ag invested 0% of its portfolio in Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS). Advisors Asset Incorporated reported 3,315 shares stake. Fmr Ltd reported 897,343 shares. State Bank Of America Corp De accumulated 336,870 shares. Susquehanna Gp Llp holds 0% or 62,046 shares. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd Co invested 0.07% in Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS). Great West Life Assurance Commerce Can reported 0% in Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS). Oppenheimer & Communication invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS). Bankshares Of Montreal Can holds 0% or 6,195 shares. Numerixs Technology Inc holds 0.01% or 2,550 shares. Cypress (Wy) accumulated 850 shares. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group (Ca) reported 600 shares stake. Westfield Capital Management Ltd Partnership invested in 0.15% or 806,465 shares. Millennium Management Limited Liability Corp has 0% invested in Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) for 46,124 shares. Invesco, Georgia-based fund reported 15,991 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.77 in Q1 2019. Its down 2.27, from 4.04 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 17 investors sold CASH shares while 30 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 25.70 million shares or 47.60% less from 49.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0% of its portfolio in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH). Moreover, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System has 0.01% invested in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) for 10,300 shares. Patriot Gp Inc Lp owns 1.36 million shares or 11.95% of their US portfolio. Northcoast Asset Mngmt Lc holds 47,429 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa owns 5,810 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Liability has 85,604 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Moreover, First Advisors LP has 0% invested in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH). Rhumbline Advisers owns 77,621 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Barclays Public Ltd Com owns 64,266 shares. Zpr Mgmt accumulated 38,520 shares or 1.49% of the stock. 27,363 were accumulated by Comerica Savings Bank. Omers Administration invested in 0% or 12,300 shares. Deutsche State Bank Ag holds 0% of its portfolio in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) for 44,969 shares. Moreover, Mutual Of America Capital Mgmt Limited Liability has 0% invested in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH). Prudential Fincl has 121,480 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

