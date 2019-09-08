Meta Finl Group (CASH) Position Maintained by Millennium Management Llc; Microsoft (MSFT) Holding Has Boosted by Murphy Capital Management Inc

Millennium Management Llc increased its stake in Meta Finl Group Inc (CASH) by 104.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Millennium Management Llc bought 121,660 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.31% . The hedge fund held 237,944 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.68 million, up from 116,284 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Millennium Management Llc who had been investing in Meta Finl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $31.18. About 150,349 shares traded. Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) has risen 3.47% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical CASH News: 12/03/2018 – Meta Financial at Company Marketing Hosted By FBR Today; 29/05/2018 – Meta Fincl Group, Inc. and Crestmark Bancorp, Inc. Announce Shareholder Approval of Merger; 29/05/2018 – Meta Financial Group, Inc.® and Crestmark Bancorp, Inc. Announce Shareholder Approval of Merger; 30/05/2018 – Meta Financial Group, Inc.® Declares Cash Dividend; 12/03/2018 – MetaBank® Announces 10-Year Renewal of Relationship with Money Network; 30/04/2018 – MetaBank® and AAA Announce Renewal of Payments Partnership; 30/04/2018 – Meta Financial Group, Inc.® Reports Net Income of $31.4 million for Second Quarter of Fiscal 2018; 24/04/2018 – Meta Financial Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – META FINANCIAL GROUP INC – COMPANIES ANTICIPATE MERGER WILL CLOSE IN EARLY JULY 2018; 30/04/2018 – MetaBank(R) Announces Agreement With CURO to Bring Innovative, Flexible Credit Offering to Underbanked Consumers

Murphy Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by 7.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Murphy Capital Management Inc bought 5,921 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 87,163 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.28 million, up from 81,242 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Microsoft for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $139.1. About 17.74M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 10/04/2018 – FileCloud Adds GDPR Support for its EFSS Platform on Amazon AWS, Microsoft Azure; 02/04/2018 – Unbound Technology’s Unbound Key Control Now Available in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace; 05/04/2018 – Slashdot: Microsoft Modifies Open-Source Code, Blows Hole In Windows Defender (theregister.co.uk); 03/04/2018 – IRS Seen Blessing Tax Law Quirk That Could Help Apple, Microsoft; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce quarterly revenue rises 25.4 pct; 26/03/2018 – Microsoft surge puts it on track for best day since 2015; 09/04/2018 – KPMG to Acquire Adoxio — Strengthening its Global Leadership as a Microsoft Dynamics 365 lntegrator; 16/03/2018 – Google, Amazon and Microsoft cloud businesses helped more than double spending on data centers last year:; 23/05/2018 – U.S. Refiners Propose to Kick Off More than $3 Billion Worth of Projects by End of Year, an Industrial Info News Alert; 27/03/2018 – Unifi Software Available Through the Microsoft Azure Marketplace

Millennium Management Llc, which manages about $66.82 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Greenhill & Co Inc (NYSE:GHL) by 222,475 shares to 75,212 shares, valued at $1.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boise Cascade Co Del (NYSE:BCC) by 154,069 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 303,533 shares, and cut its stake in 3M Co (Put) (NYSE:MMM).

Murphy Capital Management Inc, which manages about $765.25 million and $655.52 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) by 5,270 shares to 117,800 shares, valued at $9.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mmm (3M Company) (NYSE:MMM) by 3,845 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 46,398 shares, and cut its stake in Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP).

