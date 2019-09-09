Meta Finl Group (CASH) Position Lifted by Second Curve Capital Llc; Veritable LP Upped Its Position in Plains All Amern Pipeline L (PAA) by $399,648 as Stock Rose

Second Curve Capital Llc increased its stake in Meta Finl Group Inc (CASH) by 13.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Second Curve Capital Llc bought 67,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.31% . The hedge fund held 570,931 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.24M, up from 503,931 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Second Curve Capital Llc who had been investing in Meta Finl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $31.18. About 150,349 shares traded. Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) has risen 3.47% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical CASH News: 21/05/2018 – Alliance Wealth Management Group Buys 25% of Meta Financial; 03/04/2018 – MetaBank® Announces Partnership with Health Credit Services to Originate Personal Healthcare Loans; 29/05/2018 – Meta Fincl Group, Inc. and Crestmark Bancorp, Inc. Announce Shareholder Approval of Merger; 12/03/2018 – MetaBank® Announces 10-Year Renewal of Relationship with Money Network; 30/04/2018 – CURO and MetaBank® Announce Agreement to Offer Consumers an Innovative and Flexible Line of Credit; 29/05/2018 – Meta Financial Group, Inc.® and Crestmark Bancorp, Inc. Announce Shareholder Approval of Merger; 30/04/2018 – Meta Financial 2Q EPS $3.23; 30/05/2018 – Meta Financial Group, Inc.® Declares Cash Dividend; 25/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Franklin Electric Co., ForeScout Technologies, State Bank Financial, Meta Financial Group, Uta; 19/04/2018 – DJ Meta Financial Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CASH)

Veritable Lp increased its stake in Plains All Amern Pipeline L (PAA) by 9.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Veritable Lp bought 16,652 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.62% . The institutional investor held 191,086 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.68 million, up from 174,434 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Veritable Lp who had been investing in Plains All Amern Pipeline L for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.08% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $21.05. About 1.52 million shares traded. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) has declined 3.10% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.10% the S&P500. Some Historical PAA News: 08/05/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN PIPELINE LP QTRLY REVENUES $8,398 MLN VS $6,667 MLN; 08/05/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN PIPELINE LP QTRLY DILUTED NET INCOME PER COMMON UNIT $0.33; 09/04/2018 – Plains All American Names Chris R. Chandler Senior VP, Strategic Planning and Acquisitions; 08/05/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN 1Q ADJ EBITDA $593M, EST. $570.6M; 13/03/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN PIPELINE LP PAA.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $28 FROM $27; 08/05/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN PIPELINE LP QTRLY DILUTED ADJUSTED NET INCOME PER COMMON UNIT $ 0.36; 05/04/2018 – Texas oil output surge clogs pipelines, depresses prices; 09/04/2018 – Plains All American Names Jeremy Goebel Senior Group VP, Comml; 09/04/2018 – Plains All American Announces Promotion and Addition to Its Senior Management Team; 08/05/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN REITERATES 2018 GUIDANCE

More notable recent Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Brinks Co considering $1.23 bln takeover of G4S cash business – Nasdaq” on September 06, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “3 Common Mistakes That Could Hurt Your Retirement Savings – Nasdaq” published on September 07, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “DMC Global Increases Cash Dividend – Nasdaq” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “EXPLAINER-ECB weighs stimulus options to boost ailing economy – Nasdaq” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Big Oil Is on the Prowl for Its Next Big Acquisition – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.77 in 2019 Q1. Its down 2.27, from 4.04 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 17 investors sold CASH shares while 30 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 25.70 million shares or 47.60% less from 49.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can holds 9,456 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company New York owns 17,070 shares. Washington Natl Bank holds 600 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Secor Advsr LP has invested 0.06% in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH). New York State Teachers Retirement invested in 15,252 shares or 0% of the stock. South Dakota Council invested 0.01% in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH). 212,356 are owned by Cortina Asset Mgmt Ltd Company. Northern Trust invested in 0% or 412,332 shares. Victory Cap Inc holds 0% in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) or 16,213 shares. 1 are held by Fmr Ltd Liability Company. Mason Street Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) or 8,862 shares. D E Shaw & invested in 151,997 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Incorporated Inc holds 1.01M shares. Second Curve Capital Lc invested in 570,931 shares. Omers Administration Corporation has invested 0% of its portfolio in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH).

More notable recent Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “How Much Could Plains All American Pipelines Increase Its Dividend in 2019? – Motley Fool” on March 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Plains All American Pipeline declares $0.36 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on July 05, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Houston midstream firm launches renovation at HQ in Allen Center downtown – Houston Business Journal” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Plains lifts EBITDA guidance, to start Cactus II commercial service next week – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Unnavigable Midstream – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 11, 2019.

Veritable Lp, which manages about $12.94B and $4.98 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Marriott Intl Inc New (NASDAQ:MAR) by 35,046 shares to 11,339 shares, valued at $1.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) by 27,651 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,349 shares, and cut its stake in Sirius Xm Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold PAA shares while 91 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 326.22 million shares or 2.26% more from 318.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cordasco Financial Ntwk holds 142 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Chickasaw Capital Management Llc has invested 4.86% of its portfolio in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA). Oakworth Incorporated, a Alabama-based fund reported 1,437 shares. Moreover, Exane Derivatives has 0% invested in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA). Alphamark Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp has 0.02% invested in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) for 2,050 shares. Gradient Investments Lc stated it has 0% in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA). Keybank Association Oh has invested 0% in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA). Rr Advsrs Limited Liability reported 5.74% of its portfolio in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA). E&G Advisors Limited Partnership has 19,600 shares. Tortoise Capital Advsr Limited Co accumulated 37.89M shares or 5.74% of the stock. Hartford Financial Mngmt has invested 0.31% in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA). North Star Corporation reported 800 shares. Conning reported 278,509 shares. Bank & Trust Of America Corporation De invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA). Aull And Monroe Invest Mngmt invested 0.15% in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA).