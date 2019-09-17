Meta Finl Group (CASH) Market Valuation Rose While Hawk Ridge Management Cut Its Stake by $3.19 Million; As General Mills (GIS) Share Price Rose, Eastern Bank Has Cut Stake by $332,800

Eastern Bank decreased its stake in General Mills Inc (GIS) by 45.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eastern Bank sold 6,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.51% . The institutional investor held 7,571 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $398,000, down from 13,971 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eastern Bank who had been investing in General Mills Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $55.03. About 4.41M shares traded or 11.70% up from the average. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 15.66% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.66% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – QTRLY NET SALES FOR GENERAL MILLS’ NORTH AMERICA RETAIL SEGMENT TOTALED $2.52 BLN, UP 1 PERCENT FROM PRIOR YEAR; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – UPDATES FISCAL 2018 FULL-YEAR OUTLOOK TO REFLECT HIGHER SUPPLY CHAIN COSTS; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – CO IS RESPONDING TO RISING COST PRESSURE WITH ACTIONS THAT TO LOWER COSTS AND IMPROVE PROFITABILITY IN SHORT AND MEDIUM TERM; 24/04/2018 – General Mills: Blue Buffalo Will Be Incorporated Into General Mills Fincl Results in Fiscal 2019; 09/05/2018 – NESTLE INDIA -APPROVED PROPOSAL FOR ADDING NESTLÉ BREAKFAST CEREALS FROM CEREAL PARTNERS WORLDWIDE (CPW) TO ITS EXISTING PORTFOLIO THIS YEAR; 20/04/2018 – DJ General Mills Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GIS); 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – CONSTANT-CURRENCY TOTAL SEGMENT OPERATING PROFIT IS NOW EXPECTED TO DECLINE 5 TO 6 PERCENT IN FISCAL 2018; 03/04/2018 – Moody’s: Proceeds From General Mills Offering Will Be Used to Fund Part of Pending Blue Buffalo Acquisition; 09/05/2018 – General Mills Elects Maria Sastre to Bd of Directors; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Had Seen 3%-4% Increase in FY Constant-Currency Adjusted Diluted EPS

Hawk Ridge Management Llc decreased its stake in Meta Finl Group Inc (CASH) by 24.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hawk Ridge Management Llc sold 113,802 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.31% . The institutional investor held 357,728 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.03 million, down from 471,530 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hawk Ridge Management Llc who had been investing in Meta Finl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $33.99. About 270,385 shares traded or 10.43% up from the average. Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) has risen 3.47% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical CASH News: 30/04/2018 – CURO and MetaBank® Announce Agreement to Offer Consumers an Innovative and Flexible Line of Credit; 05/03/2018 MetaBank Provides 2018 Tax Season Update; 12/03/2018 – MetaBank® Announces 10-Year Renewal of Relationship with Money Network; 12/03/2018 – METABANK REPORTS 10-YEAR RENEWAL OF PACT WITH MONEY NETWORK; 29/05/2018 – Meta Financial Group, Inc.® and Crestmark Bancorp, Inc. Announce Shareholder Approval of Merger; 30/04/2018 – Meta Financial 2Q Net $31.4M; 03/04/2018 – MetaBank® Announces Partnership with Health Credit Services to Originate Personal Healthcare Loans; 03/04/2018 – METABANK – NEW, 3-YR AGREEMENT WITH HEALTH CREDIT SERVICES TO ORIGINATE PERSONAL HEALTHCARE LOANS; 29/05/2018 – Meta Fincl Group, Inc. and Crestmark Bancorp, Inc. Announce Shareholder Approval of Merger; 12/03/2018 – METABANK – ANNOUNCED 10-YEAR RENEWAL OF RELATIONSHIP WITH MONEY NETWORK FINANCIAL

Analysts await General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) to report earnings on September, 18 before the open. They expect $0.77 earnings per share, up 8.45% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.71 per share. GIS’s profit will be $464.69 million for 17.87 P/E if the $0.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.83 actual earnings per share reported by General Mills, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.23% negative EPS growth.

Eastern Bank, which manages about $1.57 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Broadcom Inc by 1,468 shares to 74,197 shares, valued at $21.36 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Bulletshares by 49,368 shares in the quarter, for a total of 818,168 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr (CWI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.40, from 1.39 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 43 investors sold GIS shares while 349 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 287 raised stakes. 398.53 million shares or 1.38% less from 404.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.12% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Guardian Inv Mgmt reported 12,400 shares. Sun Life Financial reported 0.19% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Portland Advsr Ltd Liability Com stated it has 11,840 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Proshare Advisors Ltd Llc stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Sei holds 92,101 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Bank & Trust holds 0.02% or 1,000 shares in its portfolio. Pacific Glob Invest Mngmt has 0.13% invested in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) for 10,785 shares. Arrow, a New York-based fund reported 11,473 shares. Weiss Multi holds 60,000 shares. Ironwood Inv Counsel Ltd has invested 0.54% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Johnson Fincl Grp has invested 0.02% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Raymond James & Assocs has invested 0.09% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Ibm Retirement Fund holds 12,405 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Sandhill Partners Ltd Liability Com owns 14,872 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio.

Analysts await Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.50 EPS, up 108.33% or $0.26 from last year’s $0.24 per share. CASH’s profit will be $18.95 million for 17.00 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.31 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.46, from 1.77 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 15 investors sold CASH shares while 39 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 28.78 million shares or 11.99% more from 25.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Victory Management Inc holds 6,258 shares. Riverhead Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 5,800 shares. Moreover, Ameritas Investment Prtnrs has 0% invested in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) for 3,149 shares. Hsbc Holdings Pcl holds 0% or 50,184 shares in its portfolio. Group Incorporated reported 437,092 shares. Zpr Invest holds 37,500 shares or 2.14% of its portfolio. Clear Harbor Asset Lc holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) for 10,325 shares. Moreover, Comerica Bank has 0.01% invested in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH). Panagora Asset Management owns 1,748 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Elk Creek Prtnrs Lc, Colorado-based fund reported 287,363 shares. Eaton Vance Management, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 115,621 shares. D E Shaw & reported 38,969 shares. Citadel Advsrs has 23,526 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advsr LP holds 0.02% or 1.91 million shares in its portfolio. Voya Inv Management Ltd Liability holds 12,901 shares or 0% of its portfolio.