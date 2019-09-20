Meta Finl Group (CASH) Holder Sequoia Financial Advisors Trimmed Its Holding as Stock Value Rose; As Equity Commonwealth Usd0.01( Bnf Int) (EQC) Market Valuation Rose, Jackson Square Partners Raised Holding by $24.07 Million

Sequoia Financial Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Meta Finl Group Inc (CASH) by 23.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sequoia Financial Advisors Llc sold 23,823 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.31% . The institutional investor held 77,519 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.17 million, down from 101,342 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors Llc who had been investing in Meta Finl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $34.19. About 245,171 shares traded. Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) has risen 3.47% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical CASH News: 12/03/2018 – METABANK REPORTS 10-YEAR RENEWAL OF PACT WITH MONEY NETWORK; 30/04/2018 – Meta Financial 2Q EPS $3.23; 30/04/2018 – MetaBank(R) Announces Agreement With CURO to Bring Innovative, Flexible Credit Offering to Underbanked Consumers; 03/04/2018 – METABANK – NEW, 3-YR AGREEMENT WITH HEALTH CREDIT SERVICES TO ORIGINATE PERSONAL HEALTHCARE LOANS; 12/03/2018 – MetaBank® Announces 10-Year Renewal of Relationship with Money Network; 12/03/2018 – METABANK – ANNOUNCED 10-YEAR RENEWAL OF RELATIONSHIP WITH MONEY NETWORK FINANCIAL; 19/04/2018 – DJ Meta Financial Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CASH); 30/04/2018 – Meta Financial Group, Inc.® Reports Net Income of $31.4 million for Second Quarter of Fiscal 2018; 30/04/2018 – MetaBank® and AAA Announce Renewal of Payments Partnership; 12/03/2018 – Meta Financial at Company Marketing Hosted By FBR Today

Jackson Square Partners Llc increased its stake in Equity Commonwealth Usd0.01( Bnf Int) (EQC) by 13.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jackson Square Partners Llc bought 752,298 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.97% . The institutional investor held 6.44 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $209.59 million, up from 5.69 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jackson Square Partners Llc who had been investing in Equity Commonwealth Usd0.01( Bnf Int) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $33.51. About 330,121 shares traded. Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) has risen 16.50% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.50% the S&P500. Some Historical EQC News: 14/03/2018 – EQUITY COMMONWEALTH REPORTS $150M SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION; 14/03/2018 – EQUITY COMMONWEALTH – PRIOR REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION WILL EXPIRE ON MARCH 15, 2018; 07/05/2018 – Equity Commonwealth 1Q EPS $1.48; 07/05/2018 – Equity Commonwealth 1Q Rev $58.6M; 14/03/2018 – Equity Commonwealth Announces $150 Million Share Repurchase Authorization; 07/05/2018 – EQUITY COMMONWEALTH – QTRLY SAME PROPERTY NOI DECREASED 2.1%; 07/05/2018 – EQUITY COMMONWEALTH – QTRLY SAME PROPERTY CASH NOI INCREASED 4.3%; 07/05/2018 – EQUITY COMMONWEALTH 1Q REV. $58.6M; 07/05/2018 – Equity Commonwealth 1Q Normalized FFO/Shr 14c; 07/05/2018 – EQUITY COMMONWEALTH 1Q NORMALIZED FFO/SHR 14C, EST. 18C

Jackson Square Partners Llc, which manages about $24.97 billion and $19.31B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dollar Tree Inc Com Stk (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 410,993 shares to 6.19M shares, valued at $664.62M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schwab Charles Corp Com New (NYSE:SCHW) by 282,456 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8.55M shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc Cap Stk Usd0.001 Cl C.

More notable recent Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Equity Commonwealth Continues to Slowly Empty Out Its Portfolio – Motley Fool” on April 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Have Insiders Been Selling Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does Equity Commonwealth’s (NYSE:EQC) Share Price Gain of 26% Match Its Business Performance? – Yahoo Finance” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Equity Commonwealth Declares Series D Preferred Dividend – Business Wire” published on April 11, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Jim Cramer Shares His Thoughts On Fortinet, General Mills And More – Benzinga” with publication date: August 23, 2019.

Sequoia Financial Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.18B and $1.34 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHZ) by 107,252 shares to 454,741 shares, valued at $24.10 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Index Shs Fds (RWO) by 128,011 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.72 million shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IWR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.31 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.46, from 1.77 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 15 investors sold CASH shares while 39 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 28.78 million shares or 11.99% more from 25.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Federated Investors Pa reported 2,021 shares stake. Envestnet Asset invested in 9,389 shares or 0% of the stock. Second Curve Capital Lc holds 11.4% or 591,809 shares in its portfolio. Loomis Sayles & Com Limited Partnership stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH). Raymond James Assoc holds 0% in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) or 40,637 shares. Blackrock holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) for 4.63 million shares. Swiss Commercial Bank has 0% invested in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH). Sequoia Fin Advisors Ltd Llc invested in 0.16% or 77,519 shares. Ameriprise Financial has 152,415 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Tarbox Family Office Incorporated holds 0% or 85 shares in its portfolio. C M Bidwell And reported 0.05% stake. Zpr Invest Management holds 2.14% or 37,500 shares. Parkside Fincl Bank And Trust holds 35 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund has 10,883 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Hsbc Hldg Public Ltd Co owns 50,184 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

More notable recent Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Energy Company Total Could Boost Its Dividend by 10% a Year – Nasdaq” on September 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) Passed Our Checks, And It’s About To Pay A 1.1% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on September 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Luna Innovations Incorporated’s (NASDAQ:LUNA) 4.9% ROE Worse Than Average? – Yahoo Finance” on September 20, 2019. More interesting news about Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is There An Opportunity With Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:AXNX) 40% Undervaluation? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Buy Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK) For This Reason? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 19, 2019.

Analysts await Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.50 earnings per share, up 108.33% or $0.26 from last year’s $0.24 per share. CASH’s profit will be $18.94M for 17.10 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality.