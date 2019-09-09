Meta Finl Group (CASH) Holder Second Curve Capital Upped Holding; Stonebridge Capital Management Has Boosted Stake in Microsoft (MSFT) as Shares Rose

Second Curve Capital Llc increased its stake in Meta Finl Group Inc (CASH) by 13.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Second Curve Capital Llc bought 67,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.31% . The hedge fund held 570,931 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.24M, up from 503,931 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Second Curve Capital Llc who had been investing in Meta Finl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $31.18. About 150,349 shares traded. Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) has risen 3.47% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical CASH News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Meta Financial Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CASH); 12/03/2018 – Meta Financial at Company Marketing Hosted By FBR Today; 12/03/2018 – METABANK REPORTS 10-YEAR RENEWAL OF PACT WITH MONEY NETWORK; 30/04/2018 – MetaBank® Announces Agreement with CURO to Bring Innovative, Flexible Credit Offering to Underbanked Consumers; 30/04/2018 – MetaBank(R) Announces Agreement With CURO to Bring Innovative, Flexible Credit Offering to Underbanked Consumers; 03/04/2018 – METABANK – NEW, 3-YR AGREEMENT WITH HEALTH CREDIT SERVICES TO ORIGINATE PERSONAL HEALTHCARE LOANS; 30/04/2018 – Meta Financial Group, Inc.® Reports Net Income of $31.4 million for Second Quarter of Fiscal 2018; 20/04/2018 – BKD Wealth Advisors Buys New 3.6% Position in Meta Financial; 30/04/2018 – Meta Financial 2Q Net $31.4M; 12/03/2018 – METABANK – ANNOUNCED 10-YEAR RENEWAL OF RELATIONSHIP WITH MONEY NETWORK FINANCIAL

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 10.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc bought 9,856 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 101,377 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.96M, up from 91,521 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $139.1. About 17.74 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 17/04/2018 – Secure Channels Inc. to Exhibit at RSA Conference 2018; 24/05/2018 – Capstone Sells Proprietary Air Bearing Kits to Fortune 500 Manufacturer of Industrial Gas Facility Solutions; 23/05/2018 – TeamViewer Integrates with Microsoft Dynamics 365; 30/04/2018 – Microsoft’s John Thompson is going to help venture capital firm Lightspeed find some deals; 19/03/2018 – White House chief of staff John Kelly has appointed former Microsoft and General Motors executive Chris Liddell to be his deputy in charge of policy; 19/03/2018 – Liddell Is a Former CFO of Microsoft and GM; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CFO SAYS CONTINUE TO EXPECT A FULL YEAR FY ’19 EFFECTIVE TAX RATE TO BE SLIGHTLY BELOW THE NEW U.S. CORPORATE TAX RATE OF 21PCT- CONF CALL; 26/04/2018 – RPost and Global Micro Make Email Security Ubiquitous in South Africa; 08/05/2018 – Change Healthcare Teams Up with Adobe and Microsoft to Put the “Consumer” in Healthcare Consumer Engagement; 16/05/2018 – Microsoft Wins Lucrative Cloud Deal With Intelligence Community

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.77 in Q1 2019. Its down 2.27, from 4.04 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 17 investors sold CASH shares while 30 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 25.70 million shares or 47.60% less from 49.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 42,567 are owned by Arizona State Retirement. Great West Life Assurance Co Can owns 34,487 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Riverhead Capital Limited Liability, a Delaware-based fund reported 5,800 shares. Zpr Investment Management stated it has 1.49% in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH). Federated Invsts Pa owns 293 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Northcoast Asset Mngmt Llc owns 47,429 shares. South Dakota Council owns 20,667 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. State Street has invested 0% of its portfolio in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH). Cranbrook Wealth Mgmt Ltd stated it has 9.45% in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH). Ftb Advisors Inc stated it has 69 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement owns 15,252 shares. Foundry Prns Limited Liability Co owns 14,915 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Cortina Asset Mgmt has invested 0.26% in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH). Phocas Corp reported 381,372 shares or 0.75% of all its holdings. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 15,604 shares in its portfolio.

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc, which manages about $462.82M and $273.95M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 17,463 shares to 72,195 shares, valued at $10.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Varian Med Sys Inc Com (NYSE:VAR) by 4,023 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,052 shares, and cut its stake in Fastenal Co Com (NASDAQ:FAST).