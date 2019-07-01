Meta Finl Group (CASH) Holder Second Curve Capital Has Raised Its Stake by $1.27 Million as Stock Rose; Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company LTD Has Raised Its Kinder Morgan Del (KMI) Holding by $689,640; Stock Value Rose

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (KMI) by 131.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd bought 34,482 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.47% with the market. The institutional investor held 60,795 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.22 million, up from 26,313 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $20.91. About 5.04M shares traded. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 21.03% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.60% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 30/05/2018 – EL PASO NATURAL GAS COMPANY DECLARES FORCE MAJEURE ON LINE 2000 DUE TO AN ANOMALY ON LINE, DOWNSTREAM OF LORDSBURG COMPRESSOR STATION; 29/05/2018 – ANALYSIS-Pipeline move a risk for Canada’s Trudeau, but inaction worse; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN – CONFIRMS DISCUSSIONS HAVE COMMENCED WITH ALL LEVELS OF GOVERNMENT ON THE TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION PROJECT – CONF CALL; 11/04/2018 – MORNEAU HAS SPOKEN TO KINDER MORGAN SINCE ANNOUNCEMENT; 17/05/2018 – CANADA’S TRUDEAU SAYS GOVERNEMENT CONTINUES TO HAVE “ROBUST DISCUSSIONS” WITH KINDER MORGAN OVER POSSIBLE AID FOR PIPELINE EXPANSION; 26/04/2018 – ZEVIN ASSET MANAGEMENT SAYS SEEKS KINDER MORGAN SHAREHOLDERS SUPPORT FOR PROPOSAL NO. 7 ON THE 2018 PROXY BALLOT OF KINDER MORGAN INC; 18/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan 1Q EPS 22c; 14/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN – STOCKHOLDERS ELECTED SIXTEEN DIRECTORS, EACH TO SERVE UNTIL CO’S 2019 ANNUAL MEETING AT ITS 2018 ANNUAL MEETING; 08/05/2018 – Canadian pension fund raised stake in Kinder Morgan – Financial Post; 10/04/2018 – ALBERTA GOVT CONSIDERING BUYING KINDER MORGAN PIPELINE

Second Curve Capital Llc increased its stake in Meta Finl Group Inc (CASH) by 13.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Second Curve Capital Llc bought 67,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.12% with the market. The hedge fund held 570,931 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.24 million, up from 503,931 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Second Curve Capital Llc who had been investing in Meta Finl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $28.19. About 133,433 shares traded. Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) has declined 24.42% since July 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.85% the S&P500. Some Historical CASH News: 21/05/2018 – Alliance Wealth Management Group Buys 25% of Meta Financial; 30/05/2018 – Meta Financial Group, Inc.® Declares Cash Dividend; 30/04/2018 – Meta Financial Group, Inc.® Reports Net Income of $31.4 million for Second Quarter of Fiscal 2018; 12/03/2018 – METABANK – ANNOUNCED 10-YEAR RENEWAL OF RELATIONSHIP WITH MONEY NETWORK FINANCIAL; 03/04/2018 – METABANK – NEW, 3-YR AGREEMENT WITH HEALTH CREDIT SERVICES TO ORIGINATE PERSONAL HEALTHCARE LOANS; 03/04/2018 – MetaBank® Announces Partnership with Health Credit Services to Originate Personal Healthcare Loans; 30/04/2018 – Meta Financial 2Q Net $31.4M; 30/04/2018 – MetaBank(R) Announces Agreement With CURO to Bring Innovative, Flexible Credit Offering to Underbanked Consumers; 29/05/2018 – Meta Fincl Group, Inc. and Crestmark Bancorp, Inc. Announce Shareholder Approval of Merger; 25/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Franklin Electric Co., ForeScout Technologies, State Bank Financial, Meta Financial Group, Uta

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.77 in 2019 Q1. Its down 2.27, from 4.04 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 17 investors sold CASH shares while 30 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 25.70 million shares or 47.60% less from 49.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 65 investors sold KMI shares while 250 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 1.36 billion shares or 0.49% more from 1.35 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd, which manages about $1.18 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 6,920 shares to 15,259 shares, valued at $695,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ford Mtr Co Del (NYSE:F) by 59,684 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 48,185 shares, and cut its stake in Te Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL).