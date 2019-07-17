Meta Finl Group (CASH) Holder Second Curve Capital Has Raised Its Position by $1.27 Million as Valuation Rose; Great Westn Bancorp (GWB) Market Valuation Declined While Barclays Plc Has Boosted Position

Barclays Plc increased its stake in Great Westn Bancorp Inc (GWB) by 110.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barclays Plc bought 44,627 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.10% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 84,959 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.68M, up from 40,332 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barclays Plc who had been investing in Great Westn Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 8.03% or $2.81 during the last trading session, reaching $32.2. About 348,911 shares traded or 23.28% up from the average. Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) has declined 21.17% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.60% the S&P500. Some Historical GWB News: 15/03/2018 – Great Western Bancorp: Chief Risk Officer Steve Ulenberg to Retire in June; 26/04/2018 – Great Western Bancorp, Inc. Declares Increased Quarterly Cash Dividend; 06/03/2018 – GREAT WESTERN MINING CORPORATION – AGREEMENT HAS BEEN REACHED WITH US FORESTRY SERVICE FOR RE-COMMENCEMENT OF M4 (TARGET 4) DRILLING IN EARLY APRIL; 26/04/2018 – GREAT WESTERN BANCORP INC GWB.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.25/SHR; 22/05/2018 – A Beer that Beat the Odds — Great Western’s Original 16 Expands to the US; 26/04/2018 – GREAT WESTERN BANCORP – NEW QUARTERLY DIVIDEND REPRESENTS INCREASE OF 25.0% COMPARED TO MOST RECENT QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.20 PER COMMON SHARE; 09/03/2018 – Great Western Banc Short-Interest Ratio Rises 84% to 13 Days; 13/03/2018 – Fitch Assigns First-Time ‘B-‘ Rating to Great Western Petroleum; Outlook Stable; 09/03/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Great Western, Acadia Realty Trust, Interpace Diagnostics Group, Abercrombie & Fitch, United R; 26/04/2018 – Great Western Bancorp: Dividend Represents Increase of 25% Compared to Most Recent Qtrly Div

Second Curve Capital Llc increased its stake in Meta Finl Group Inc (CASH) by 13.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Second Curve Capital Llc bought 67,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.12% with the market. The hedge fund held 570,931 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.24 million, up from 503,931 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Second Curve Capital Llc who had been investing in Meta Finl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $26.78. About 21,373 shares traded. Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) has declined 24.42% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.85% the S&P500. Some Historical CASH News: 30/04/2018 – CURO and MetaBank® Announce Agreement to Offer Consumers an Innovative and Flexible Line of Credit; 29/05/2018 – Meta Financial Group, Inc.® and Crestmark Bancorp, Inc. Announce Shareholder Approval of Merger; 25/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Franklin Electric Co., ForeScout Technologies, State Bank Financial, Meta Financial Group, Uta; 30/05/2018 – Meta Financial Group, Inc.® Declares Cash Dividend; 29/05/2018 – Meta Fincl Group, Inc. and Crestmark Bancorp, Inc. Announce Shareholder Approval of Merger; 03/04/2018 – MetaBank® Announces Partnership with Health Credit Services to Originate Personal Healthcare Loans; 29/05/2018 – META FINANCIAL GROUP INC – COMPANIES ANTICIPATE MERGER WILL CLOSE IN EARLY JULY 2018; 12/03/2018 – METABANK – ANNOUNCED 10-YEAR RENEWAL OF RELATIONSHIP WITH MONEY NETWORK FINANCIAL; 12/03/2018 – METABANK REPORTS 10-YEAR RENEWAL OF PACT WITH MONEY NETWORK; 21/05/2018 – Alliance Wealth Management Group Buys 25% of Meta Financial

More notable recent Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Underestimating This 1 Expense Could Leave You Cash-Strapped in Retirement – Nasdaq” on July 11, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Qualcomm Is an Attractive Chip Stock to Buy – Nasdaq” published on July 15, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Harsco (HSC) Completes Clean Earth Buyout for $625M in Cash – Nasdaq” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “TomTom’s Q2 revenue beats expectations on location technology – Nasdaq” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “How Safe Is Energy Transfer and Its Dividend? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.77 in Q1 2019. Its down 2.27, from 4.04 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 17 investors sold CASH shares while 30 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 25.70 million shares or 47.60% less from 49.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Globeflex Ltd Partnership holds 0.08% in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) or 19,831 shares. Blackrock owns 4.19 million shares for 0% of their portfolio. Foundry Limited Liability Company, Minnesota-based fund reported 14,915 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH). Winslow Evans Crocker Inc holds 0% in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) or 36 shares. Sigma Planning holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) for 118,792 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage owns 5,810 shares. Connor Clark And Lunn Investment Mgmt Limited holds 42,225 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. D E Shaw Com stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH). Envestnet Asset Mgmt reported 10,462 shares. Pacific Ridge Cap Prtnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.35% of its portfolio in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH). Ls Invest Advsrs Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) for 786 shares. Second Curve Limited Liability Corp reported 570,931 shares. 109,051 were accumulated by Public Sector Pension Board. Bogle Inv LP De owns 192,969 shares or 0.29% of their US portfolio.

More notable recent Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Great Western Bancorp appoints Doug Bass as President and COO – Seeking Alpha” on August 30, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On The Michaels Companies, Inc. (MIK) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Great Western Bancorp to acquire trust assets of Independent Bank – Seeking Alpha” on June 21, 2019. More interesting news about Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) were released by: Zacks.com and their article: “Should Value Investors Pick Great Western Bancorp (GWB) Stock? – Zacks.com” published on May 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Great Western Bancorp announces 2Q19 preliminary figues – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 17, 2019.