Meta Finl Group (CASH) Holder Second Curve Capital Boosted Stake; Maxim Integrated Pro Com (MXIM) Shareholder Oaktop Capital Management Ii LP Has Increased Stake

Second Curve Capital Llc increased its stake in Meta Finl Group Inc (CASH) by 3.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Second Curve Capital Llc bought 20,878 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.31% . The hedge fund held 591,809 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.60M, up from 570,931 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Second Curve Capital Llc who had been investing in Meta Finl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.29B market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $33.97. About 391,183 shares traded or 60.48% up from the average. Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) has risen 3.47% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical CASH News: 20/04/2018 – BKD Wealth Advisors Buys New 3.6% Position in Meta Financial; 29/05/2018 – Meta Fincl Group, Inc. and Crestmark Bancorp, Inc. Announce Shareholder Approval of Merger; 12/03/2018 – METABANK REPORTS 10-YEAR RENEWAL OF PACT WITH MONEY NETWORK; 30/05/2018 – Meta Financial Group, Inc.® Declares Cash Dividend; 12/03/2018 – METABANK – ANNOUNCED 10-YEAR RENEWAL OF RELATIONSHIP WITH MONEY NETWORK FINANCIAL; 12/03/2018 – Meta Financial at Company Marketing Hosted By FBR Today; 12/03/2018 – MetaBank® Announces 10-Year Renewal of Relationship with Money Network; 30/04/2018 – Meta Financial 2Q EPS $3.23; 03/04/2018 – METABANK – NEW, 3-YR AGREEMENT WITH HEALTH CREDIT SERVICES TO ORIGINATE PERSONAL HEALTHCARE LOANS; 21/05/2018 – Alliance Wealth Management Group Buys 25% of Meta Financial

Oaktop Capital Management Ii Lp increased its stake in Maxim Integrated Pro Com (MXIM) by 1.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oaktop Capital Management Ii Lp bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.15% . The hedge fund held 727,375 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $43.51M, up from 717,375 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oaktop Capital Management Ii Lp who had been investing in Maxim Integrated Pro Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $59.59. About 1.27 million shares traded. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) has declined 2.95% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.95% the S&P500. Some Historical MXIM News: 09/03/2018 – ROYALTY FLOW: MAXIM GROUP ADDED AS LEAD MANAGING SELLING AGENT; 26/04/2018 – Maxim Integrated Sees 4Q Adj EPS 67c-Adj EPS 73c; 29/05/2018 – Maxim Provides Industry’s First True Fault Protection Solution for High-Speed USB Ports and Industrial Voltage Applications; 24/04/2018 – Applied DNA Sciences Coverage Assumed by Maxim Group at Buy; 07/05/2018 – Maxim Power 1Q Loss/Shr C$0.06; 24/04/2018 – BIO-key Coverage Assumed by Maxim Group at Buy; 06/03/2018 – VMWARE INC VMW.N : MAXIM RASIES TARGET PRICE TO $134 FROM $123; 26/04/2018 – Maxim Integrated 3Q EPS 68c; 08/05/2018 – MAXIM POWER CORP – AS PREVIOUSLY REPORTED, MAXIM INTENDS TO RESUME OPERATIONS OF MILNER IN MID-2018; 26/04/2018 – Global Cranes Market Forecasts to 2023 – Major Players are Mammoet, Sarens, Lampson International, Maxim Crane Works and Siemens – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Oaktop Capital Management Ii Lp, which manages about $426.23M and $465.06 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Celgene Corp Com (NASDAQ:CELG) by 241,843 shares to 1.83M shares, valued at $169.53M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Ex-Div Reminder for Maxim Integrated Products (MXIM) – Nasdaq” on August 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Ex-Dividend Reminder: Analog Devices, Maxim Integrated Products and AAON – Nasdaq” published on November 26, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Maxim’s (MXIM) Q3 Earnings In Line, Revenues Decline Y/Y – Nasdaq” on May 02, 2019. More interesting news about Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (MXIM) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 29, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on May 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Preview: Maxim Integrated Products (MXIM) Q4 Earnings Expected to Decline – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 38 investors sold MXIM shares while 152 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 138 raised stakes. 244.66 million shares or 2.41% less from 250.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hightower Advisors Lc holds 226,747 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 61,669 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. The West Virginia-based City has invested 0.01% in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh reported 10,883 shares stake. Wellington Grp Limited Liability Partnership owns 8.85M shares. Goldman Sachs Group Inc Incorporated invested in 1.96M shares. Pnc Services Group owns 172,646 shares. Deutsche Comml Bank Ag, Germany-based fund reported 806,067 shares. Renaissance Limited Co reported 427,529 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Kames Capital Public Limited Com holds 0.8% or 497,504 shares. Oakworth Capital holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) for 1,119 shares. Paloma Prtn Comm owns 0.02% invested in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) for 15,820 shares. Swiss Savings Bank owns 892,871 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Liability Com owns 82,679 shares. United Capital Advisers Ltd Liability Com owns 4,296 shares.

More notable recent Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Park Aerospace Corp. Declares Cash Dividend – Nasdaq” on September 11, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “SpartanNash Company (SPTN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 13, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on September 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “New Strong Buy Stocks for September 12th – Nasdaq” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Vertex (VRTX) Inks All-Cash Deal to Acquire Semma for $950M – Nasdaq” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Has A Meaningful Debt Burden – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 12, 2019.

Second Curve Capital Llc, which manages about $545.33 million and $145.64 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 56,786 shares to 22,000 shares, valued at $638,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lyon William Homes (NYSE:WLH) by 280,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 247,604 shares, and cut its stake in Encore Cap Group Inc (NASDAQ:ECPG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.31 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.46, from 1.77 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 15 investors sold CASH shares while 39 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 28.78 million shares or 11.99% more from 25.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Amer Financial Gru holds 437,092 shares or 1% of its portfolio. Sigma Planning reported 118,861 shares. 9,012 were accumulated by Metropolitan Life Insurance. Hsbc Pcl has invested 0% in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys holds 10,300 shares. Moreover, Loomis Sayles Lp has 0.02% invested in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH). The United Kingdom-based Legal And General Group Public Limited has invested 0% in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH). Connor Clark Lunn Management owns 52,875 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. New Jersey-based Prudential Financial Inc has invested 0% in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH). Smith Asset Mngmt Gp Lp owns 7,926 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Tarbox Family Office holds 0% or 85 shares in its portfolio. Ny State Teachers Retirement has 15,252 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 897,324 are held by State Street Corporation. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 0% or 91,175 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH).