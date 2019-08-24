Meta Financial Group Inc. (CASH)’s Financial Results Comparing With WVS Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:WVFC)

Meta Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) and WVS Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:WVFC), both competing one another are Savings & Loans companies. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Meta Financial Group Inc. 25 2.83 N/A 1.55 19.90 WVS Financial Corp. 17 4.41 N/A 1.55 11.12

Table 1 highlights Meta Financial Group Inc. and WVS Financial Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. WVS Financial Corp. appears to has than Meta Financial Group Inc. The company with the higher price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms currently. Meta Financial Group Inc. is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than WVS Financial Corp., indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Meta Financial Group Inc. 0.00% 9.1% 1.1% WVS Financial Corp. 0.00% 8.1% 0.8%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 1.27 shows that Meta Financial Group Inc. is 27.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. WVS Financial Corp. has a 0.72 beta and it is 28.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Meta Financial Group Inc. and WVS Financial Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 71.2% and 23.1%. Insiders owned roughly 0.3% of Meta Financial Group Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 25.68% are WVS Financial Corp.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Meta Financial Group Inc. 12.58% 8.58% 22.31% 29.27% 3.47% 59.21% WVS Financial Corp. -0.17% -2.77% -0.06% 23.04% 2.58% 17.06%

For the past year Meta Financial Group Inc. has stronger performance than WVS Financial Corp.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Meta Financial Group Inc. beats WVS Financial Corp.

Meta Financial Group, Inc. operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, financial institutions, and other businesses. It provides various deposit products, such as statement savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and NOW and regular checking accounts, as well as deposits related to prepaid cards, which primarily include checking accounts and certificate accounts. The companyÂ’s loan portfolio comprises one-to-four family residential mortgage, commercial and multi-family real estate, agricultural operations and real estate, construction, consumer, commercial operating, and premium finance loans. It also issues prepaid cards and consumer credit products; sponsors automatic teller machines into various debit networks; and offers tax refund transfer and other payment industry products and services through financial institutions and other commercial entities. The company operates a total of 10 full-service branch offices; 1 non-retail service branch in Memphis, Tennessee; and 2 agency offices, 1 in Texas and 1 in California. Meta Financial Group, Inc. was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

WVS Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for West View Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services to residents and businesses. The company offers various deposit products, including regular savings accounts, demand accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as individual retirement account certificates. It also provides single-family and multi-family residential real estate loans; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; land acquisition and development loans; commercial loans comprising loans secured by accounts receivable, marketable investment securities, business inventory and equipment, and related collaterals; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, loans secured by deposit accounts, and personal and education loans. The company operates six offices in the North Hills suburbs of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. WVS Financial Corp. was founded in 1993 and is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.