Meta Financial Group Inc. (CASH)’s Financial Results Comparing With Malvern Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:MLVF)

Meta Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) and Malvern Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:MLVF) compete with each other in the Savings & Loans sector. We will analyze and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Meta Financial Group Inc. 26 2.87 N/A 1.55 19.90 Malvern Bancorp Inc. 21 5.95 N/A 1.25 16.99

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Meta Financial Group Inc. and Malvern Bancorp Inc. Malvern Bancorp Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than Meta Financial Group Inc. The company that Currently has a higher P/E ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Meta Financial Group Inc. is presently more expensive than Malvern Bancorp Inc., because it’s trading at a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 has Meta Financial Group Inc. and Malvern Bancorp Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Meta Financial Group Inc. 0.00% 9.1% 1.1% Malvern Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 7.2% 0.8%

Risk & Volatility

Meta Financial Group Inc. is 27.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.27. Malvern Bancorp Inc.’s 0.4 beta is the reason why it is 60.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Meta Financial Group Inc. and Malvern Bancorp Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 71.2% and 62.9% respectively. Meta Financial Group Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.3%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.4% of Malvern Bancorp Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Meta Financial Group Inc. 12.58% 8.58% 22.31% 29.27% 3.47% 59.21% Malvern Bancorp Inc. -1.76% -1.76% 0.43% 3.11% -13.48% 7.65%

For the past year Meta Financial Group Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Malvern Bancorp Inc.

Summary

Meta Financial Group Inc. beats on 9 of the 9 factors Malvern Bancorp Inc.

Meta Financial Group, Inc. operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, financial institutions, and other businesses. It provides various deposit products, such as statement savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and NOW and regular checking accounts, as well as deposits related to prepaid cards, which primarily include checking accounts and certificate accounts. The companyÂ’s loan portfolio comprises one-to-four family residential mortgage, commercial and multi-family real estate, agricultural operations and real estate, construction, consumer, commercial operating, and premium finance loans. It also issues prepaid cards and consumer credit products; sponsors automatic teller machines into various debit networks; and offers tax refund transfer and other payment industry products and services through financial institutions and other commercial entities. The company operates a total of 10 full-service branch offices; 1 non-retail service branch in Memphis, Tennessee; and 2 agency offices, 1 in Texas and 1 in California. Meta Financial Group, Inc. was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

Malvern Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Malvern Federal Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services to consumer and business customers in Pennsylvania. The company offers checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, time and savings accounts, interest and non-interest bearing accounts, NOW accounts, and CDARS/ICS reciprocal deposits; and debit and credit card, wire transfer, automated teller, Internet banking, ACH origination, safe deposit box, telephone banking, and mobile banking services. It also provides residential mortgage loans, such as one class and one-to four-family first lien residential mortgage loans; residential and commercial construction loans, and land loans; commercial loans, including commercial real estate loans, multi-family real estate loans, industrial loans, and commercial business loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, second mortgage loans, and unsecured consumer lines of credit. In addition, the company offers liquidity management, investment, custody, wealth planning, trust and fiduciary, insurance, and 401k services to high net worth individuals and families. Further, it provides remote deposit capture banking for business customers; and mobile remote deposit capture banking for retail and business customers. The company operates eight financial center offices in Chester and Delaware Counties, Pennsylvania, as well as a private banking loan production office in Morristown, New Jersey. Malvern Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Paoli, Pennsylvania.