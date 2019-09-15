Meta Financial Group, Inc. (CASH) Reaches $33.97 52-Week High; Eam Investors Has Lifted Napco Security Technologies (NSSC) Position By $1.75 Million

Eam Investors Llc increased Napco Security Technologies Inc. (NSSC) stake by 55.21% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Eam Investors Llc acquired 60,372 shares as Napco Security Technologies Inc. (NSSC)’s stock rose 15.99%. The Eam Investors Llc holds 169,728 shares with $5.04 million value, up from 109,356 last quarter. Napco Security Technologies Inc. now has $528.94M valuation. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $27.56. About 128,855 shares traded. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) has risen 87.38% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 87.38% the S&P500. Some Historical NSSC News: 19/04/2018 – DJ NAPCO Security Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NSSC); 07/05/2018 – Napco Security Systems 3Q EPS 10c; 07/05/2018 – Napco Security Systems 3Q Net $1.83M; 15/05/2018 – Ranger Investment Mgmt Buys Into Napco Security Technologies; 07/05/2018 – Napco Security Systems 3Q Rev $22.2M; 26/03/2018 NAPCO Security Technologies Announces Additional Large Purchase Order From Pepperdine University

The stock of Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) hit a new 52-week high and has $36.69 target or 8.00% above today's $33.97 share price. Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) has risen 3.47% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.47% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.31 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.46, from 1.77 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 15 investors sold Meta Financial Group, Inc. shares while 39 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 28.78 million shares or 11.99% more from 25.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Alliancebernstein L P holds 0% of its portfolio in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) for 55,400 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas has invested 0% of its portfolio in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH). Pub Sector Pension Board owns 0.04% invested in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) for 169,851 shares. Second Curve Cap Lc stated it has 591,809 shares. State Teachers Retirement Sys has 15,252 shares for 0% of their portfolio. First Advisors Lp holds 0.01% or 126,842 shares. Los Angeles Cap Mngmt Equity Incorporated holds 21,045 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund owns 10,883 shares. Raymond James holds 0% of its portfolio in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) for 9,726 shares. Tarbox Family Office reported 85 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% or 4,015 shares. Comml Bank Of America Corporation De holds 124,108 shares. Swiss Natl Bank reported 0% stake. Barclays Public Limited holds 0% of its portfolio in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) for 37,357 shares. Pnc Fincl Grp invested in 0% or 1,161 shares.

Analysts await Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.50 EPS, up 108.33% or $0.26 from last year’s $0.24 per share. CASH’s profit will be $18.94 million for 16.99 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality.

Meta Financial Group, Inc. operates as the holding firm for MetaBank that offers various banking services and products to individuals, small businesses, financial institutions, and other businesses. The company has market cap of $1.29 billion. It provides various deposit products, such as statement savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and NOW and regular checking accounts, as well as deposits related to prepaid cards, which primarily include checking accounts and certificate accounts. It has a 15.32 P/E ratio. The company's loan portfolio comprises one-to-four family residential mortgage, commercial and multi-family real estate, agricultural activities and real estate, construction, consumer, commercial operating, and premium finance loans.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.71 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.68, from 2.39 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 10 investors sold NSSC shares while 25 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 7.72 million shares or 7.78% more from 7.17 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. White Pine Capital Lc reported 92,760 shares. Huntington Retail Bank owns 1 shares. Illinois-based Perritt Capital has invested 0.26% in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC). California State Teachers Retirement holds 0% or 17,912 shares in its portfolio. Citigroup Incorporated has 0% invested in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC). Susquehanna International Grp Llp owns 0% invested in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) for 43,640 shares. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Limited Liability owns 0% invested in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) for 45,123 shares. Lord Abbett & Ltd Liability Co owns 507,189 shares. Chicago Equity Partners Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.02% or 15,330 shares. Meeder Asset Management accumulated 0.01% or 2,755 shares. Pnc Financial Services Grp holds 400 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Sei invested 0% in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC). Parallax Volatility Advisers LP has 0% invested in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) for 25,790 shares. Stifel holds 0% or 17,673 shares in its portfolio. Goldman Sachs Gp Incorporated invested in 0% or 32,435 shares.

Among 2 analysts covering NAPCO Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. NAPCO Security Technologies has $36 highest and $3300 lowest target. $34.50’s average target is 25.18% above currents $27.56 stock price. NAPCO Security Technologies had 6 analyst reports since March 30, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Imperial Capital initiated the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, June 21 report. Canaccord Genuity maintained the shares of NSSC in report on Wednesday, September 4 with “Buy” rating.