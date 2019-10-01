Meta Financial Group, Inc. (CASH) EPS Estimated At $0.50; 1832 Asset Management LP Has Lowered Five Below (FIVE) Position

Analysts expect Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) to report $0.50 EPS on October, 29.They anticipate $0.26 EPS change or 108.33% from last quarter’s $0.24 EPS. CASH’s profit would be $18.95M giving it 16.23 P/E if the $0.50 EPS is correct. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $32.46. About 52,143 shares traded. Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) has risen 3.47% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical CASH News: 30/04/2018 – MetaBank® Announces Agreement with CURO to Bring Innovative, Flexible Credit Offering to Underbanked Consumers; 30/04/2018 – MetaBank® and AAA Announce Renewal of Payments Partnership; 30/04/2018 – Meta Financial 2Q Net $31.4M; 30/04/2018 – Meta Financial Group, Inc.® Reports Net Income of $31.4 million for Second Quarter of Fiscal 2018; 12/03/2018 – Meta Financial at Company Marketing Hosted By FBR Today; 05/03/2018 MetaBank Provides 2018 Tax Season Update; 21/05/2018 – Alliance Wealth Management Group Buys 25% of Meta Financial; 29/05/2018 – META FINANCIAL GROUP INC – COMPANIES ANTICIPATE MERGER WILL CLOSE IN EARLY JULY 2018; 25/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Franklin Electric Co., ForeScout Technologies, State Bank Financial, Meta Financial Group, Uta; 19/04/2018 – DJ Meta Financial Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CASH)

1832 Asset Management Lp decreased Five Below Inc (FIVE) stake by 23.06% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. 1832 Asset Management Lp sold 127,500 shares as Five Below Inc (FIVE)’s stock declined 17.46%. The 1832 Asset Management Lp holds 425,400 shares with $50.30M value, down from 552,900 last quarter. Five Below Inc now has $7.08B valuation. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $127.09. About 247,976 shares traded. Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) has risen 21.12% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.12% the S&P500. Some Historical FIVE News: 21/03/2018 – Five Below Sees FY EPS $2.36-EPS $2.42; 14/03/2018 – Five Below May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 11th Straight Gain; 21/03/2018 – Five Below, Inc. Announces Tom Vellios’ Planned Transition to Chmn; 21/03/2018 – Five Below Sees FY Sales $1.495B-$1.51B; 21/03/2018 – Five Below 4Q EPS $1.21; 21/03/2018 – FIVE BELOW INC – SEES 1% TO 2% INCREASE IN COMPARABLE SALES IN FY 2018; 21/03/2018 – FIVE BELOW INC FIVE.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $2.36 TO $2.42; 21/03/2018 – Five Below Sees FY Comparable Sales Up 1% to 2%; 21/03/2018 – FIVE BELOW 4Q EPS $1.21, EST. $1.17; 21/03/2018 – Five Below Plans Transition of Tom Vellios to Chairman

Analysts await Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) to report earnings on December, 4. They expect $0.18 EPS, down 18.18% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.22 per share. FIVE’s profit will be $10.02M for 176.51 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.50 actual EPS reported by Five Below, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -64.00% negative EPS growth.

1832 Asset Management Lp increased Ishares Inc stake by 37,339 shares to 44,717 valued at $2.44M in 2019Q2. It also upped Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) stake by 64,530 shares and now owns 94,478 shares. Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.26, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 43 investors sold FIVE shares while 128 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 107 raised stakes. 52.82 million shares or 0.40% more from 52.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Massachusetts-based Advent Int Ma has invested 1.45% in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE). Etrade Capital Mgmt Ltd Co, a New York-based fund reported 9,113 shares. Van Hulzen Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 7,544 shares. Point72 Asset Mngmt Lp accumulated 406,887 shares. Moreover, Renaissance Technologies Lc has 0.06% invested in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) for 540,000 shares. First Hawaiian Retail Bank invested in 0.03% or 4,579 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Royal National Bank Of Canada has invested 0% in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE). Parkside Comml Bank Tru invested in 0.04% or 1,007 shares. Ellington Mgmt Grp Lc invested in 8,000 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Fdx holds 0.04% or 9,018 shares. Bender Robert & Associate has 31,662 shares for 1.83% of their portfolio. 45 were accumulated by Webster Natl Bank N A. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Tru invested 1.65% of its portfolio in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE). Ameritas Inv Prns owns 16,316 shares. Congress Asset Mgmt Co Ma owns 792,424 shares for 1.21% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Apple Denied Tariff Relief On Five Mac Pro Parts : Report – Nasdaq” on October 01, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Is Pattern Energy Group a Buy? – Nasdaq” published on October 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Whirlpool (WHR) is a Great Dividend Stock Right Now – Nasdaq” on October 01, 2019. More interesting news about Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “NASDAQ Composite (IXIC) Quotes Chart & News – Nasdaq” published on September 13, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “INTERVIEW-Rugby-U.S. Eagles can soar like Japan, says coach – Nasdaq” with publication date: October 01, 2019.

Among 5 analysts covering Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Five Below has $15200 highest and $12000 lowest target. $136.50’s average target is 7.40% above currents $127.09 stock price. Five Below had 13 analyst reports since April 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Tuesday, August 20 by UBS. The stock of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) earned “Outperform” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Thursday, August 29. The stock has “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan on Thursday, April 11. Wells Fargo maintained Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) rating on Thursday, September 5. Wells Fargo has “Outperform” rating and $15200 target. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, August 29 by JP Morgan.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.31 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.46, from 1.77 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 15 investors sold Meta Financial Group, Inc. shares while 39 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 28.78 million shares or 11.99% more from 25.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag, a Switzerland-based fund reported 33,133 shares. Cranbrook Wealth Mngmt Llc owns 1.36 million shares or 10.99% of their US portfolio. Bank Of Ny Mellon reported 0% stake. Riverhead Mngmt Limited Liability Corp owns 5,800 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Raymond James Assocs accumulated 0% or 40,637 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested 0% of its portfolio in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH). Ls Investment Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0% in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH). Northcoast Asset Mngmt Limited Liability reported 0.07% in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH). Clear Harbor Asset Limited Liability Company holds 0.06% or 10,325 shares in its portfolio. 128 are held by Gemmer Asset Management Ltd Liability Co. Alps Incorporated owns 0% invested in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) for 19,802 shares. Loomis Sayles & L P stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH). Parkside Fin Natl Bank invested 0% of its portfolio in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH). Panagora Asset Management Inc holds 0% or 1,748 shares in its portfolio. Mutual Of America Cap Management Lc invested 0% of its portfolio in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH).

Meta Financial Group, Inc. operates as the holding firm for MetaBank that offers various banking services and products to individuals, small businesses, financial institutions, and other businesses. The company has market cap of $1.23 billion. It provides various deposit products, such as statement savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and NOW and regular checking accounts, as well as deposits related to prepaid cards, which primarily include checking accounts and certificate accounts. It has a 14.63 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s loan portfolio comprises one-to-four family residential mortgage, commercial and multi-family real estate, agricultural activities and real estate, construction, consumer, commercial operating, and premium finance loans.

More notable recent Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Is Pattern Energy Group a Buy? – Nasdaq” on October 01, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Is Siderurgica Nacional (SID) Stock Undervalued Right Now? – Nasdaq” published on October 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Whirlpool (WHR) is a Great Dividend Stock Right Now – Nasdaq” on October 01, 2019. More interesting news about Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Should Value Investors Buy Steelcase (SCS) Stock? – Nasdaq” published on October 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Should Investors Trust History or Logic as Q4 Begins? – Nasdaq” with publication date: October 01, 2019.