Meta Financial Group, Inc. (CASH) EPS Estimated At $0.50; 1 Analysts Bullish Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM)

Among 2 analysts covering Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Agnico Eagle Mines has $6400 highest and $59 lowest target. $61.50’s average target is 5.15% above currents $58.49 stock price. Agnico Eagle Mines had 10 analyst reports since April 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by IBC given on Sunday, June 23. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup given on Wednesday, September 11. See Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) latest ratings:

11/09/2019 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Neutral Old Target: $55.0000 New Target: $64.0000 Maintain

23/06/2019 Broker: IBC Rating: Buy New Target: $59 Maintain

29/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Upgrade

18/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

01/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Upgrade

25/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

23/04/2019 Broker: GMP Securities Old Rating: Hold New Rating: Buy Upgrade

13/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

12/04/2019 Broker: Desjardins Securities Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Hold Downgrade

09/04/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Equal-Weight Downgrade

Analysts expect Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) to report $0.50 EPS on October, 29.They anticipate $0.26 EPS change or 108.33% from last quarter’s $0.24 EPS. CASH’s profit would be $18.95 million giving it 16.50 P/E if the $0.50 EPS is correct. The stock decreased 1.23% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $32.99. About 17,095 shares traded. Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) has risen 3.47% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical CASH News: 25/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Franklin Electric Co., ForeScout Technologies, State Bank Financial, Meta Financial Group, Uta; 29/05/2018 – Meta Fincl Group, Inc. and Crestmark Bancorp, Inc. Announce Shareholder Approval of Merger; 30/04/2018 – Meta Financial 2Q EPS $3.23; 30/04/2018 – Meta Financial 2Q Net $31.4M; 30/04/2018 – Meta Financial Group, Inc.® Reports Net Income of $31.4 million for Second Quarter of Fiscal 2018; 12/03/2018 – METABANK – ANNOUNCED 10-YEAR RENEWAL OF RELATIONSHIP WITH MONEY NETWORK FINANCIAL; 30/04/2018 – CURO and MetaBank® Announce Agreement to Offer Consumers an Innovative and Flexible Line of Credit; 21/05/2018 – Alliance Wealth Management Group Buys 25% of Meta Financial; 12/03/2018 – METABANK REPORTS 10-YEAR RENEWAL OF PACT WITH MONEY NETWORK; 29/05/2018 – Meta Financial Group, Inc.® and Crestmark Bancorp, Inc. Announce Shareholder Approval of Merger

More notable recent Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Agnico Eagle Provides Notice of Release of Third Quarter 2019 Results and Conference Call – Yahoo Finance” on September 19, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “White Gold Corp. Encounters Significant Mineralization at Ryan’s Surprise Discovery 2km West of Golden Saddle; Receives Positive Metallurgical Results for Arc Deposit and Extends High-Grade Mineralization at Golden Saddle & Arc Deposits on White Gold Property – GlobeNewswire” published on September 25, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why Every Investor Should Consider These 2 Gold Mining Stocks – Motley Fool” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Gold producers pledge restraint, remembering lessons of earlier bull surge – Seeking Alpha” published on September 18, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday – Benzinga” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

The stock increased 0.10% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $58.49. About 156,515 shares traded. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) has risen 24.54% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.54% the S&P500. Some Historical AEM News: 22/03/2018 – Poyry: Pöyry awarded EPCM services assignment for expansion investment of Agnico Eagle Finland gold mine in Kittilä, Finland; 26/04/2018 – Agnico Eagle Mines 1Q EPS 19c; 14/05/2018 – Metalla Adds Royalty on Agnico Eagle’s Akasaba West Development Project; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES 1Q REV. $578.4M, EST. $542.0M; 14/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Packaging Corporation of America, M&T Bank, Pinnacle West Capital, Agnico; 22/03/2018 – Agnico Eagle Completes Nl 43-101 Technical Report on the Meadowbank Gold Complex in Nunavut; 26/03/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Agnico Eagle Mines, Rogers, Cemex S.A.B. de C.V, Aegion, Viper Energy Partners L; 30/04/2018 – Agnico Eagle Announces Election of Directors; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD – ENTERED INTO AN DEAL WITH A UNIT OF NEWMONT MINING CORP; 22/03/2018 – Pöyry awarded EPCM services assignment for expansion investment of Agnico Eagle Finland gold mine in Kittilä, Finland

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Finland, and Mexico. The company has market cap of $13.89 billion. It operates through three divisions: Northern Business, Southern Business, and Exploration. It currently has negative earnings. The firm primarily produces and sells gold, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper.

Meta Financial Group, Inc. operates as the holding firm for MetaBank that offers various banking services and products to individuals, small businesses, financial institutions, and other businesses. The company has market cap of $1.25 billion. It provides various deposit products, such as statement savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and NOW and regular checking accounts, as well as deposits related to prepaid cards, which primarily include checking accounts and certificate accounts. It has a 14.87 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s loan portfolio comprises one-to-four family residential mortgage, commercial and multi-family real estate, agricultural activities and real estate, construction, consumer, commercial operating, and premium finance loans.

More notable recent Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “1 Great Energy Stock You Might be Overlooking – Nasdaq” on September 22, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Tesla’s Musk pushed for SolarCity deal despite major cash crunch -lawsuit – Nasdaq” published on September 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “MSFT Continues Buyback Frenzy – Nasdaq” on September 19, 2019. More interesting news about Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Using Too Much Debt? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) In A Good Position To Invest In Growth? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.31 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.46, from 1.77 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 15 investors sold Meta Financial Group, Inc. shares while 39 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 28.78 million shares or 11.99% more from 25.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can has invested 0% of its portfolio in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH). Parametric Limited has invested 0% in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH). Moreover, Renaissance Limited Liability Com has 0% invested in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) for 52,700 shares. Corsair Cap Mngmt L P holds 0.13% or 15,524 shares. Ashford Capital Mgmt holds 3.89% of its portfolio in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) for 1.04 million shares. California Public Employees Retirement Sys accumulated 38,222 shares or 0% of the stock. Bridgeway Cap Management has invested 0.05% in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH). Blair William Il reported 48,848 shares. Nantahala Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 1.80 million shares. Invesco Limited, a Georgia-based fund reported 90,027 shares. Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability Company accumulated 0% or 4,311 shares. Wells Fargo Com Mn stated it has 86,368 shares. Ftb Advisors reported 34 shares. Swiss National Bank & Trust has 66,000 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur Company owns 0% invested in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) for 9,012 shares.