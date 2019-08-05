Meta Financial Group Inc. (CASH) and Its Rivals Comparing side by side.

Meta Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) is a company in the Savings & Loans industry and that’s how we contrast it to its peers. The comparing will be based on the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Meta Financial Group Inc. has 71.2% of its shares held by institutional investors vs. an average of 49.22% institutional ownership for its rivals. 0.3% of Meta Financial Group Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.72% of all Savings & Loans companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Meta Financial Group Inc. and its peers’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Meta Financial Group Inc. 0.00% 9.10% 1.10% Industry Average 18.11% 8.23% 0.94%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are comparing Meta Financial Group Inc. and its peers’ net income, valuation and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Meta Financial Group Inc. N/A 25 19.90 Industry Average 41.47M 228.92M 20.26

Meta Financial Group Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. The company has a lower P/E ratio which is currently more affordable in contrast to its peers.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Meta Financial Group Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Meta Financial Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.00 1.40 2.28

$25 is the consensus target price of Meta Financial Group Inc., with a potential downside of -16.86%. The potential upside of the rivals is -0.83%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Meta Financial Group Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Meta Financial Group Inc. 12.58% 8.58% 22.31% 29.27% 3.47% 59.21% Industry Average 3.61% 4.96% 7.62% 10.92% 9.91% 17.15%

For the past year Meta Financial Group Inc. has stronger performance than Meta Financial Group Inc.’s peers.

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 1.27 shows that Meta Financial Group Inc. is 27.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Meta Financial Group Inc.’s peers’ beta is 0.69 which is 31.02% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Meta Financial Group Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Meta Financial Group Inc.’s peers beat on 5 of the 5 factors Meta Financial Group Inc.

Meta Financial Group, Inc. operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, financial institutions, and other businesses. It provides various deposit products, such as statement savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and NOW and regular checking accounts, as well as deposits related to prepaid cards, which primarily include checking accounts and certificate accounts. The companyÂ’s loan portfolio comprises one-to-four family residential mortgage, commercial and multi-family real estate, agricultural operations and real estate, construction, consumer, commercial operating, and premium finance loans. It also issues prepaid cards and consumer credit products; sponsors automatic teller machines into various debit networks; and offers tax refund transfer and other payment industry products and services through financial institutions and other commercial entities. The company operates a total of 10 full-service branch offices; 1 non-retail service branch in Memphis, Tennessee; and 2 agency offices, 1 in Texas and 1 in California. Meta Financial Group, Inc. was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.