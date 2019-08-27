Meta Financial Group Inc. (CASH) and Its Peers Comparing side by side.

As Savings & Loans company, Meta Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) is competing with its competitors based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

71.2% of Meta Financial Group Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.22% of all Savings & Loans’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Meta Financial Group Inc. has 0.3% of its shares held by company insiders versus an average of 5.72% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

On first table we have Meta Financial Group Inc. and its peers’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Meta Financial Group Inc. 0.00% 9.10% 1.10% Industry Average 18.11% 8.23% 0.94%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares Meta Financial Group Inc. and its peers’ gross revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Meta Financial Group Inc. N/A 25 19.90 Industry Average 41.47M 228.92M 20.26

Meta Financial Group Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. With currently lower P/E ratio Meta Financial Group Inc. is more affordable than its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for Meta Financial Group Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Meta Financial Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.17 1.00 2.26

With average target price of $25, Meta Financial Group Inc. has a potential downside of -18.19%. The peers have a potential upside of -6.36%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Meta Financial Group Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Meta Financial Group Inc. 12.58% 8.58% 22.31% 29.27% 3.47% 59.21% Industry Average 3.61% 4.96% 7.62% 10.92% 9.91% 17.15%

For the past year Meta Financial Group Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than the average for its peers.

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 1.27 shows that Meta Financial Group Inc. is 27.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Meta Financial Group Inc.’s peers are 31.02% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.69 beta.

Dividends

Meta Financial Group Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Meta Financial Group Inc.’s peers show that they’re better in 5 of the 5 indicators compared to the company itself.

Meta Financial Group, Inc. operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, financial institutions, and other businesses. It provides various deposit products, such as statement savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and NOW and regular checking accounts, as well as deposits related to prepaid cards, which primarily include checking accounts and certificate accounts. The companyÂ’s loan portfolio comprises one-to-four family residential mortgage, commercial and multi-family real estate, agricultural operations and real estate, construction, consumer, commercial operating, and premium finance loans. It also issues prepaid cards and consumer credit products; sponsors automatic teller machines into various debit networks; and offers tax refund transfer and other payment industry products and services through financial institutions and other commercial entities. The company operates a total of 10 full-service branch offices; 1 non-retail service branch in Memphis, Tennessee; and 2 agency offices, 1 in Texas and 1 in California. Meta Financial Group, Inc. was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.