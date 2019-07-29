Meta Financial Group, Inc. (CASH) Analysts See $0.50 EPS; Redmile Group Has Trimmed Array Biopharma (ARRY) Holding

Redmile Group Llc decreased Array Biopharma Inc (ARRY) stake by 33.35% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Redmile Group Llc sold 5.49 million shares as Array Biopharma Inc (ARRY)’s stock rose 4.52%. The Redmile Group Llc holds 10.97 million shares with $267.46 million value, down from 16.46M last quarter. Array Biopharma Inc now has $10.55 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $47.29. About 10.23M shares traded or 67.19% up from the average. Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY) has risen 40.65% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.22% the S&P500. Some Historical ARRY News: 06/03/2018 – BIOLINERX SEES PHASE 2A BL-8040, KEYTRUDA COMBO RESULTS 2H `18; 16/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers: In Phase 3 CheckMate -214 Clinical Trial, Opdivo + Yervoy Combination Demonstrated a Significant and Unprecedented Increase in Overall Survival; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – SAFETY PROFILE OF KEYTRUDA IN COMBINATION WAS CONSISTENT WITH THAT PREVIOUSLY OBSERVED IN LUNG CANCER; 08/05/2018 – NEON THERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCES FIRST PATIENT TREATED IN CLINICAL TRIAL EVALUATING PERSONAL CANCER VACCINE NEO-PV-01 IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) AND CHEMOTHERAPY; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVED; 16/04/2018 – OPDIVO PLUS LOW-DOSE YERVOY COMBINATION REDUCES RISK OF PROGRES; 06/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers: FDA Approves Supplemental Biologics License Application Updating Opdivo Dosing Schedul; 13/03/2018 – FDA GRANTS PRIORITY REVIEW TO MERCK’S SBLA (SBLA) FOR KEYTRUDA®; 27/04/2018 – ADVANTAGENE – ITS INVESTIGATIONAL GMCI COMBINED WITH OPDIVO IS TO TREAT NEWLY DIAGNOSED MALIGNANT GLIOMA PATIENTS GETTING SURGERY WITH/WITHOUT TEMOZOLOMIDE; 16/04/2018 – BIOTHERA PHARMACEUTICALS PRESENTS TRANSLATIONAL DATA FROM ONGOING CLINICAL TRIALS SHOWING IMPRIME PGG IN COMBINATION WITH MERCK’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) DRIVES INNATE AND ADAPTIVE IMMUNE

Analysts expect Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) to report $0.50 EPS on July, 30 after the close.They anticipate $0.16 EPS change or 47.06% from last quarter’s $0.34 EPS. CASH’s profit would be $19.73 million giving it 14.01 P/E if the $0.50 EPS is correct. After having $0.98 EPS previously, Meta Financial Group, Inc.’s analysts see -48.98% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.71% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $28.01. About 153,734 shares traded. Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) has declined 24.42% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.85% the S&P500. Some Historical CASH News: 12/03/2018 – MetaBank® Announces 10-Year Renewal of Relationship with Money Network; 20/04/2018 – BKD Wealth Advisors Buys New 3.6% Position in Meta Financial; 30/05/2018 – Meta Financial Group, Inc.® Declares Cash Dividend; 03/04/2018 – METABANK – NEW, 3-YR AGREEMENT WITH HEALTH CREDIT SERVICES TO ORIGINATE PERSONAL HEALTHCARE LOANS; 21/05/2018 – Alliance Wealth Management Group Buys 25% of Meta Financial; 19/04/2018 – DJ Meta Financial Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CASH); 30/04/2018 – CURO and MetaBank® Announce Agreement to Offer Consumers an Innovative and Flexible Line of Credit; 30/04/2018 – Meta Financial 2Q EPS $3.23; 12/03/2018 – Meta Financial at Company Marketing Hosted By FBR Today; 29/05/2018 – Meta Fincl Group, Inc. and Crestmark Bancorp, Inc. Announce Shareholder Approval of Merger

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.43, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold ARRY shares while 54 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 214.23 million shares or 4.48% more from 205.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada accumulated 0% or 62,157 shares. 194,783 were accumulated by Putnam Invests. Charles Schwab Incorporated accumulated 1.36 million shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr LP reported 0% stake. Cubist Systematic Strategies holds 0% or 3,281 shares. Frontier Capital Management owns 342,571 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Fisher Asset Limited Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY) for 88,256 shares. Pennsylvania Tru owns 44,002 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. North Star Asset Management Incorporated has invested 0.07% in Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY). Jpmorgan Chase And reported 0.01% stake. Fosun Int Ltd reported 384,055 shares. 785,480 are owned by Ameriprise Fincl. American Gru holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY) for 134,700 shares. Bb&T Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY). United Services Automobile Association holds 33,612 shares.

Analysts await Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY) to report earnings on August, 13. They expect $-0.16 earnings per share, up 33.33% or $0.08 from last year’s $-0.24 per share. After $-0.17 actual earnings per share reported by Array BioPharma Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.88% EPS growth.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 5 selling transactions for $13.93 million activity. Another trade for 35,000 shares valued at $721,074 was made by LEFKOFF KYLE on Wednesday, February 6. Saccomano Nicholas A also sold $4.04 million worth of Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY) shares. $3.93 million worth of Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY) was sold by Squarer Ron. $4.80M worth of Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY) was sold by Robbins Andrew R. Shares for $2.11 million were sold by Haddock Jason. $115,998 worth of Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY) was bought by COX CARRIE SMITH on Tuesday, February 19.

Redmile Group Llc increased Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) stake by 17,390 shares to 132,890 valued at $32.86 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Atricure Inc (NASDAQ:ATRC) stake by 25,000 shares and now owns 325,000 shares. Scholar Rock Hldg Corp was raised too.

Among 5 analysts covering Array Biopharma (NASDAQ:ARRY), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Array Biopharma has $4800 highest and $23 lowest target. $39.20’s average target is -17.11% below currents $47.29 stock price. Array Biopharma had 9 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY) rating on Monday, July 8. Cantor Fitzgerald has “Neutral” rating and $4800 target. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 11 by Cantor Fitzgerald. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 14 by J.P. Morgan. The firm has “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan given on Friday, July 12. Leerink Swann downgraded Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY) rating on Tuesday, June 18. Leerink Swann has “Market Perform” rating and $4800 target. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained it with “Buy” rating and $30 target in Monday, March 18 report. Cowen & Co maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, March 13 report.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.77 in Q1 2019. Its down 2.27, from 4.04 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 17 investors sold Meta Financial Group, Inc. shares while 30 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 25.70 million shares or 47.60% less from 49.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers stated it has 0.36% in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH). Blackrock Inc has 4.19 million shares for 0% of their portfolio. Massachusetts-based Bogle Invest L P De has invested 0.29% in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH). Wells Fargo & Communications Mn holds 0% of its portfolio in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) for 347,864 shares. 9,309 are owned by Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky. 109,051 were accumulated by Pub Sector Pension Inv Board. Laurion Cap Lp has 17,453 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Raymond James And Assocs owns 170,204 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested in 26,911 shares or 0% of the stock. Riverhead Management Llc has 5,800 shares. Patriot Financial Lp holds 11.95% of its portfolio in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) for 1.36 million shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership owns 0.01% invested in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) for 1.83 million shares. Vanguard Grp Inc holds 2.11 million shares. Mutual Of America Capital Mgmt Limited Liability, New York-based fund reported 789 shares. 118,191 are held by Tiaa Cref Inv Ltd Limited Liability Company.

Meta Financial Group, Inc. operates as the holding firm for MetaBank that offers various banking services and products to individuals, small businesses, financial institutions, and other businesses. The company has market cap of $1.11 billion. It provides various deposit products, such as statement savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and NOW and regular checking accounts, as well as deposits related to prepaid cards, which primarily include checking accounts and certificate accounts. It has a 16.08 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s loan portfolio comprises one-to-four family residential mortgage, commercial and multi-family real estate, agricultural activities and real estate, construction, consumer, commercial operating, and premium finance loans.