Meta Financial Group (CASH) Stake Has Lifted by Phocas Financial Corp; Union Pacific (UNP) Shareholder Horan Capital Management Has Lowered Its Holding as Share Value Rose

Phocas Financial Corp increased its stake in Meta Financial Group Inc. (CASH) by 174.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Phocas Financial Corp bought 242,562 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.12% with the market. The institutional investor held 381,372 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.51 million, up from 138,810 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Phocas Financial Corp who had been investing in Meta Financial Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.80% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $27.39. About 65,108 shares traded. Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) has declined 24.42% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.85% the S&P500. Some Historical CASH News: 30/04/2018 – MetaBank® Announces Agreement with CURO to Bring Innovative, Flexible Credit Offering to Underbanked Consumers; 30/04/2018 – Meta Financial 2Q EPS $3.23; 12/03/2018 – METABANK REPORTS 10-YEAR RENEWAL OF PACT WITH MONEY NETWORK; 25/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Franklin Electric Co., ForeScout Technologies, State Bank Financial, Meta Financial Group, Uta; 30/05/2018 – Meta Financial Group, Inc.® Declares Cash Dividend; 03/04/2018 – METABANK – NEW, 3-YR AGREEMENT WITH HEALTH CREDIT SERVICES TO ORIGINATE PERSONAL HEALTHCARE LOANS; 20/04/2018 – BKD Wealth Advisors Buys New 3.6% Position in Meta Financial; 30/04/2018 – MetaBank® and AAA Announce Renewal of Payments Partnership; 12/03/2018 – METABANK – ANNOUNCED 10-YEAR RENEWAL OF RELATIONSHIP WITH MONEY NETWORK FINANCIAL; 12/03/2018 – MetaBank® Announces 10-Year Renewal of Relationship with Money Network

Horan Capital Management decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 12.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horan Capital Management sold 9,767 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 65,555 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.96M, down from 75,322 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horan Capital Management who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $119.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $169.48. About 1.17M shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 23.50% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.07% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CEO LANCE FRITZ SAYS HIRING BONUSES HAVE BEEN IMPLEMENTED BY CO IN CERTAIN AREAS ONLY AND NOT ACROSS THE BOARD – CNBC; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC 1Q OPER REV. $5.5B, EST. $5.38B; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific Tops Views as Volumes, Fuel Surcharges Rise — Earnings Review; 08/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: VALERO MARKETING AND SUPPLY COMPANY AND VALERO RAIL PARTNERS, LLC V. UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY; 16/03/2018 – U.S. regulator to meet next month with disgruntled railroad customers; 06/03/2018 – Union Pacific Corporation CFO Rob Knight to Address the J.P. Morgan 2018 Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference; 05/03/2018 UNION PACIFIC TO INVEST $450M IN TEXAS TRANSPORTATION IN 2018; 22/03/2018 – OCEAN NETWORK EXPRESS SELECTS UNP AS WESTERN U.S. RAIL PROVIDER; 22/05/2018 – Cramer also hears from the CEOs of Rent the Runway, Union Pacific and Micron; 11/05/2018 – Van Eck Adds C&J. Energy Services Inc., Exits Union Pacific: 13F

More notable recent Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Weekend Storms, Flooding Continues – Benzinga” on June 14, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 13, 2019 – Benzinga” published on June 13, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “First Quarter Rail Headcount Bucks Downward Trend – Benzinga” on April 23, 2019. More interesting news about Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) were released by: Forbes.com and their article: “How Does Union Pacific’s Coal Freight Business Compare With Its Competitors? – Forbes” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “When Should You Buy Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 03, 2019.

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on July, 18 before the open. They expect $2.25 earnings per share, up 13.64% or $0.27 from last year’s $1.98 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.59 billion for 18.83 P/E if the $2.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.93 actual earnings per share reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.58% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Force Management Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 8,132 shares. Natl Insur Co Tx owns 58,100 shares or 0.51% of their US portfolio. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund holds 163,945 shares or 0.39% of its portfolio. Fuller And Thaler Asset Mgmt invested in 24,818 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Evanson Asset Management Ltd reported 4,362 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Davenport Com Limited Com has invested 0.88% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). North Star Asset Mgmt stated it has 100,167 shares. Natixis Advsrs LP holds 0.26% or 180,712 shares in its portfolio. Greenwood Associate Lc owns 1.61% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 37,577 shares. Middleton And Ma has 6,037 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Ckw Financial has invested 0.01% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Alps Advsr reported 0.01% stake. Tiedemann Advsrs Ltd invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Richard Bernstein Advsrs Ltd Com owns 55,332 shares. Westpac has 102,762 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Horan Capital Management, which manages about $446.88 million and $541.81 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc Com by 4,925 shares to 11,547 shares, valued at $20.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond Etf (SCPB) by 10,885 shares in the quarter, for a total of 134,298 shares, and has risen its stake in Tencent Holdings Ltd Adr (TCEHY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.77 in Q1 2019. Its down 2.27, from 4.04 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 17 investors sold CASH shares while 30 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 25.70 million shares or 47.60% less from 49.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiaa Cref Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Co, New York-based fund reported 118,191 shares. Globeflex Capital Lp has invested 0.08% in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH). Manufacturers Life Insurance The has invested 0% of its portfolio in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH). Citigroup Inc reported 17,070 shares. Cranbrook Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp, Michigan-based fund reported 1.54 million shares. 365,820 were reported by Loomis Sayles Co Limited Partnership. Voya Investment Ltd holds 0% or 12,065 shares in its portfolio. Laurion Cap Management LP has 17,453 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ftb Inc has 0% invested in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) for 69 shares. The New York-based Pinebridge Limited Partnership has invested 0.01% in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH). California Pub Employees Retirement Sys reported 47,145 shares. Savings Bank Of Mellon Corp stated it has 0% in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH). Campbell And Co Inv Adviser Llc has 12,667 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Wellington Gru Llp reported 24,571 shares. Northcoast Asset Mngmt Limited Liability accumulated 0.06% or 47,429 shares.

Phocas Financial Corp, which manages about $1.01 billion and $994.68M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Welltower Inc by 5,931 shares to 19,903 shares, valued at $1.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL) by 81,355 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 51,366 shares, and cut its stake in Avalonbay Cmntys Inc (NYSE:AVB).