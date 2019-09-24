Mesoblast Limited (MESO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Tyme Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME)

As Biotechnology businesses, Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) and Tyme Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Mesoblast Limited
|5
|41.61
|N/A
|-0.92
|0.00
|Tyme Technologies Inc.
|1
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.32
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Mesoblast Limited and Tyme Technologies Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Mesoblast Limited
|0.00%
|-17.1%
|-13.1%
|Tyme Technologies Inc.
|0.00%
|-193.3%
|-153.7%
Volatility & Risk
Mesoblast Limited is 85.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.85. Competitively, Tyme Technologies Inc.’s beta is 0.39 which is 61.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.
Liquidity
Mesoblast Limited has a Current Ratio of 1.9 and a Quick Ratio of 1.9. Competitively, Tyme Technologies Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.6 and has 2.6 Quick Ratio. Tyme Technologies Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Mesoblast Limited.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Mesoblast Limited and Tyme Technologies Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 2.6% and 20% respectively. Comparatively, Tyme Technologies Inc. has 47.4% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Mesoblast Limited
|-2.83%
|1.98%
|-8.85%
|13.44%
|-27.26%
|25%
|Tyme Technologies Inc.
|-10.57%
|-6.78%
|-26.17%
|-60.43%
|-61.67%
|-70.19%
For the past year Mesoblast Limited has 25% stronger performance while Tyme Technologies Inc. has -70.19% weaker performance.
Summary
Mesoblast Limited beats on 5 of the 7 factors Tyme Technologies Inc.
Tyme Technologies, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of cancer therapeutics for various oncology indications. It is developing SM-88, a combination therapy in Phase II development for prostate cancer. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, New York.
