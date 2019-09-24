Mesoblast Limited (MESO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Tyme Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME)

As Biotechnology businesses, Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) and Tyme Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mesoblast Limited 5 41.61 N/A -0.92 0.00 Tyme Technologies Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.32 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Mesoblast Limited and Tyme Technologies Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mesoblast Limited 0.00% -17.1% -13.1% Tyme Technologies Inc. 0.00% -193.3% -153.7%

Volatility & Risk

Mesoblast Limited is 85.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.85. Competitively, Tyme Technologies Inc.’s beta is 0.39 which is 61.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Mesoblast Limited has a Current Ratio of 1.9 and a Quick Ratio of 1.9. Competitively, Tyme Technologies Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.6 and has 2.6 Quick Ratio. Tyme Technologies Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Mesoblast Limited.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Mesoblast Limited and Tyme Technologies Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 2.6% and 20% respectively. Comparatively, Tyme Technologies Inc. has 47.4% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mesoblast Limited -2.83% 1.98% -8.85% 13.44% -27.26% 25% Tyme Technologies Inc. -10.57% -6.78% -26.17% -60.43% -61.67% -70.19%

For the past year Mesoblast Limited has 25% stronger performance while Tyme Technologies Inc. has -70.19% weaker performance.

Summary

Mesoblast Limited beats on 5 of the 7 factors Tyme Technologies Inc.

Tyme Technologies, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of cancer therapeutics for various oncology indications. It is developing SM-88, a combination therapy in Phase II development for prostate cancer. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, New York.