Mesoblast Limited (MESO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI)

Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) and Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mesoblast Limited 5 28.05 N/A -0.92 0.00 Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 9 7.95 N/A -1.37 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Mesoblast Limited and Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mesoblast Limited 0.00% -17.1% -13.1% Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -41.6% -30.4%

Risk & Volatility

Mesoblast Limited has a 1.85 beta, while its volatility is 85.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 2.54 beta and it is 154.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Mesoblast Limited and Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Mesoblast Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

On the other hand, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 243.69% and its average target price is $26.67.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 2.6% of Mesoblast Limited shares and 75.6% of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, held 1.3% of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mesoblast Limited -2.83% 1.98% -8.85% 13.44% -27.26% 25% Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.13% -11.45% -18.49% -32.32% -63.66% -13.37%

For the past year Mesoblast Limited had bullish trend while Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Mesoblast Limited beats Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company markets six drug products, including FUSILEV for patients with metastatic colorectal cancer and rescue after high-dose methotrexate therapy in osteosarcoma, and to diminish toxicity and counteract the effects of impaired methotrexate elimination and of inadvertent overdosage of folic acid antagonists; FOLOTYN, a folate analogue metabolic inhibitor to treat patients with relapsed or refractory PTCL; ZEVALIN injection for patients with follicular non-HodgkinÂ’s lymphoma; MARQIBO, a sphingomyelin/cholesterol liposome-encapsulated formulation for adult patients with Philadelphia chromosome-negative acute lymphoblastic leukemia; BELEODAQ injection for patients with relapsed or refractory PTCL; and EVOMELA for use as a conditioning treatment prior to autologous stem cell transplant in multiple myeloma patients. It is also developing ROLONTIS for chemotherapy-induced neutropenia; QAPZOLA for intravesical instillation in post-transurethral resection of bladder tumors in patients with non-muscle invasive bladder cancer; and POZIOTINIB for treating breast and lung cancer. The company sells its drugs through a direct sales force in the United States; and through distributors in Europe. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has licensing and development agreement with Cell Therapeutics, Inc.; license agreement with Merck & Cie AG, Sloan-Kettering Institute, and Cydex Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; development and commercialization collaboration agreement with Allergan, Inc.; collaboration agreement with Nippon Kayaku Co., LTD.; licensing and collaboration agreement with Onxeo DK; and co-development and commercialization agreement with Hanmi Pharmaceutical Company. The company was formerly known as NeoTherapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in December 2002. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Henderson, Nevada.