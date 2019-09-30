Mesoblast Limited (MESO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) and Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mesoblast Limited 6 -0.39 79.03M -0.92 0.00 Repligen Corporation 87 3.16 47.02M 0.46 204.75

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Mesoblast Limited and Repligen Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mesoblast Limited 1,379,232,111.69% -17.1% -13.1% Repligen Corporation 54,308,154.31% 3.5% 2.8%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.85 beta means Mesoblast Limited’s volatility is 85.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Repligen Corporation’s 7.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.07 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Mesoblast Limited is 1.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.9. The Current Ratio of rival Repligen Corporation is 2.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.8. Repligen Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Mesoblast Limited.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Mesoblast Limited and Repligen Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Mesoblast Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Repligen Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Repligen Corporation’s potential upside is 43.43% and its average target price is $110.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Mesoblast Limited and Repligen Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 2.6% and 90.6% respectively. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1% of Repligen Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mesoblast Limited -2.83% 1.98% -8.85% 13.44% -27.26% 25% Repligen Corporation 5.39% 9.69% 43.41% 69.31% 101.69% 78.97%

For the past year Mesoblast Limited has weaker performance than Repligen Corporation

Summary

Repligen Corporation beats on 9 of the 12 factors Mesoblast Limited.

Repligen Corporation, a bioprocessing company, focuses on the development, production, and commercialization of products used in the production of antibody-based therapeutics, recombinant proteins, and vaccines worldwide. It manufactures various forms of Protein A, a critical component used to purify antibody-based drugs. The company also supplies alternating tangential flow system filtration devices and protein cell culture supplements that are used in clinical and commercial stage manufacturing to enhance biologic drug yields. In addition, it manufactures and sells OPUS pre-packed chromatography columns, which are used in the purification of clinical-stage biologics; and tangential flow filtration cassettes that are used to concentrate clinical and commercial stage biologic drugs. Further, the company has a portfolio of therapeutic product candidates, which include histone deacetylase inhibitor for the treatment of FriedreichÂ’s ataxia disease; and RG1068, a synthetic human hormone developed as a novel imaging agent for the detection of pancreatic duct abnormalities in combination with magnetic resonance imaging in patients with pancreatitis and other pancreatic diseases. The company sells its bioprocessing products directly and through distributors to various life sciences companies, biopharmaceutical companies, and contract manufacturers. Repligen Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.