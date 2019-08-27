Mesoblast Limited (MESO)’s Financial Results Comparing With REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX)

We will be contrasting the differences between Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) and REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) as far as analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mesoblast Limited 5 28.14 N/A -0.92 0.00 REGENXBIO Inc. 49 14.26 N/A -1.04 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Mesoblast Limited and REGENXBIO Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Mesoblast Limited and REGENXBIO Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mesoblast Limited 0.00% -17.1% -13.1% REGENXBIO Inc. 0.00% -8.1% -7.6%

Volatility & Risk

Mesoblast Limited is 85.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.85 beta. REGENXBIO Inc.’s 33.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.67 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Mesoblast Limited is 1.9 while its Current Ratio is 1.9. Meanwhile, REGENXBIO Inc. has a Current Ratio of 14.2 while its Quick Ratio is 14.2. REGENXBIO Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Mesoblast Limited.

Analyst Recommendations

Mesoblast Limited and REGENXBIO Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Mesoblast Limited 0 0 0 0.00 REGENXBIO Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively REGENXBIO Inc. has an average price target of $37, with potential upside of 9.27%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 2.6% of Mesoblast Limited shares and 89.1% of REGENXBIO Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 1.4% of REGENXBIO Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mesoblast Limited -2.83% 1.98% -8.85% 13.44% -27.26% 25% REGENXBIO Inc. -12.25% -12.72% -8.62% 3.42% -33.32% 5.86%

For the past year Mesoblast Limited has stronger performance than REGENXBIO Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors REGENXBIO Inc. beats Mesoblast Limited.

REGENXBIO Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene delivery platform. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is RGX-314 for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration. It is also developing RGX-501, a product candidate for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia, which uses the AAV8 vector to deliver the human low-density lipoprotein receptor gene to liver cells; and RGX-111, a product candidate to treat the neurological symptoms of Mucopolysaccharidosis Type I that uses the AAV9 vector to deliver the human a-l-iduronidase gene to the central nervous system (CNS). In addition, the company engages in the development of RGX-121, a product candidate for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis Type II, which uses the AAV9 vector to deliver the human iduronate-2-sulfatase gene to the CNS. Further, it licenses its NAV vectors to various other biotechnology companies. The company was formerly known as REGENX Biosciences, LLC and changed its name to REGENXBIO Inc. in September 2014. REGENXBIO Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.