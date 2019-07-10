Mesoblast Limited (MESO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA)

This is a contrast between Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) and Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Mesoblast Limited
|5
|31.39
|N/A
|-0.90
|0.00
|Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|29
|31.97
|N/A
|-5.19
|0.00
Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Mesoblast Limited and Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Mesoblast Limited and Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Mesoblast Limited
|0.00%
|-16%
|-12.5%
|Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|-265.3%
|-78.8%
Volatility and Risk
Mesoblast Limited’s 1.81 beta indicates that its volatility is 81.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 2.4 beta is the reason why it is 140.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.
Liquidity
Mesoblast Limited’s Current Ratio is 2.9 while its Quick Ratio is 2.9. On the competitive side is, Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 4.8 Current Ratio and a 4.8 Quick Ratio. Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Mesoblast Limited.
Analyst Recommendations
The Recommendations and Ratings for Mesoblast Limited and Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Mesoblast Limited
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|1
|3
|2.75
Competitively Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus target price of $40.5, with potential upside of 52.08%.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Roughly 2.7% of Mesoblast Limited shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.9% are Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Mesoblast Limited
|-2.05%
|-8.36%
|23.19%
|-30.61%
|-4.54%
|27.67%
|Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-4.8%
|-11.79%
|2.97%
|39.04%
|-27.28%
|56.35%
For the past year Mesoblast Limited has weaker performance than Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Summary
Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Mesoblast Limited.
Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients in the areas of thrombosis, other hematologic disorders, and inflammation. The company is developing Betrixaban, an oral once-daily inhibitor of Factor Xa that is in Phase III clinical stage for extended duration VTE prophylaxis in acute medically ill patients for 35 days of in-hospital and post-discharge use; Andexanet alfa, a recombinant protein, which is in Phase III and IV stages for reverse anticoagulant activity in patients treated with fXa inhibitor; and Cerdulatinib, an orally available dual kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical stage for hematologic, blood, cancers, and inflammatory disorders. It also develops Syk-selective inhibitors in pre-clinical stage for allergic conjunctivitis. Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration agreements with Bristol-Myers Squibb; Pfizer Inc.; Bayer Pharma, AG; Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Daiichi Sankyo, Inc.; and Dermavant Sciences GmbH. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.
