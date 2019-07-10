Mesoblast Limited (MESO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA)

This is a contrast between Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) and Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mesoblast Limited 5 31.39 N/A -0.90 0.00 Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. 29 31.97 N/A -5.19 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Mesoblast Limited and Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Mesoblast Limited and Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mesoblast Limited 0.00% -16% -12.5% Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -265.3% -78.8%

Volatility and Risk

Mesoblast Limited’s 1.81 beta indicates that its volatility is 81.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 2.4 beta is the reason why it is 140.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Mesoblast Limited’s Current Ratio is 2.9 while its Quick Ratio is 2.9. On the competitive side is, Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 4.8 Current Ratio and a 4.8 Quick Ratio. Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Mesoblast Limited.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Mesoblast Limited and Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Mesoblast Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

Competitively Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus target price of $40.5, with potential upside of 52.08%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 2.7% of Mesoblast Limited shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.9% are Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mesoblast Limited -2.05% -8.36% 23.19% -30.61% -4.54% 27.67% Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.8% -11.79% 2.97% 39.04% -27.28% 56.35%

For the past year Mesoblast Limited has weaker performance than Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Mesoblast Limited.

Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients in the areas of thrombosis, other hematologic disorders, and inflammation. The company is developing Betrixaban, an oral once-daily inhibitor of Factor Xa that is in Phase III clinical stage for extended duration VTE prophylaxis in acute medically ill patients for 35 days of in-hospital and post-discharge use; Andexanet alfa, a recombinant protein, which is in Phase III and IV stages for reverse anticoagulant activity in patients treated with fXa inhibitor; and Cerdulatinib, an orally available dual kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical stage for hematologic, blood, cancers, and inflammatory disorders. It also develops Syk-selective inhibitors in pre-clinical stage for allergic conjunctivitis. Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration agreements with Bristol-Myers Squibb; Pfizer Inc.; Bayer Pharma, AG; Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Daiichi Sankyo, Inc.; and Dermavant Sciences GmbH. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.