Mesoblast Limited (MESO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Ophthotech Corporation (:)

Both Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) and Ophthotech Corporation (:) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mesoblast Limited 5 29.04 N/A -0.92 0.00 Ophthotech Corporation N/A 0.00 N/A 1.70 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Mesoblast Limited and Ophthotech Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mesoblast Limited 0.00% -17.1% -13.1% Ophthotech Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Mesoblast Limited and Ophthotech Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 2.6% and 65.14%. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.61% of Ophthotech Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mesoblast Limited -2.83% 1.98% -8.85% 13.44% -27.26% 25% Ophthotech Corporation 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Mesoblast Limited beats Ophthotech Corporation.

Ophthotech Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics to treat diseases of the back of the eye. Its principal product candidate, Fovista, an anti-platelet derived growth factor, is in Phase III clinical development for use in combination with anti-vascular endothelial growth factor drugs for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD). The company is also developing Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5, for the treatment of dry AMD and wet AMD. Ophthotech Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.