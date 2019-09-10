Mesoblast Limited (MESO)’s Financial Results Comparing With MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD)

Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) and MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mesoblast Limited 5 28.56 N/A -0.92 0.00 MannKind Corporation 1 3.84 N/A -0.41 0.00

In table 1 we can see Mesoblast Limited and MannKind Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Mesoblast Limited and MannKind Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mesoblast Limited 0.00% -17.1% -13.1% MannKind Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.85 beta means Mesoblast Limited’s volatility is 85.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. From a competition point of view, MannKind Corporation has a 2.29 beta which is 129.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

1.9 and 1.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Mesoblast Limited. Its rival MannKind Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.9 and 0.8 respectively. Mesoblast Limited has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than MannKind Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Mesoblast Limited and MannKind Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Mesoblast Limited 0 0 0 0.00 MannKind Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, MannKind Corporation’s potential upside is 150.00% and its average price target is $3.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Mesoblast Limited and MannKind Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 2.6% and 27.4% respectively. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.3% of MannKind Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mesoblast Limited -2.83% 1.98% -8.85% 13.44% -27.26% 25% MannKind Corporation -0.88% 0% -23.81% -8.94% -23.81% 5.66%

For the past year Mesoblast Limited has stronger performance than MannKind Corporation

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic products for diabetes diseases in the United States. Its approved product is Afrezza, a rapid-acting, inhaled insulin used to control high blood sugar in adults with type 1 and type 2 diabetes. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, California.