Mesoblast Limited (MESO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA)

Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) and Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mesoblast Limited 5 29.30 N/A -0.92 0.00 Gamida Cell Ltd. 9 0.00 N/A -2.47 0.00

Demonstrates Mesoblast Limited and Gamida Cell Ltd. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mesoblast Limited 0.00% -17.1% -13.1% Gamida Cell Ltd. 0.00% -662.4% -130.2%

Liquidity

1.9 and 1.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Mesoblast Limited. Its rival Gamida Cell Ltd.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 6.5 and 6.5 respectively. Gamida Cell Ltd. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Mesoblast Limited.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Mesoblast Limited and Gamida Cell Ltd. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 2.6% and 13.1%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 65.61% of Gamida Cell Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mesoblast Limited -2.83% 1.98% -8.85% 13.44% -27.26% 25% Gamida Cell Ltd. -5.13% -27.31% -51.06% -74.27% 0% -62.78%

For the past year Mesoblast Limited had bullish trend while Gamida Cell Ltd. had bearish trend.

Summary

Mesoblast Limited beats on 5 of the 7 factors Gamida Cell Ltd.

Gamida Cell Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing cell therapies to cure cancer, and rare and serious hematologic diseases in the United States, the European Union, and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is NiCord, a nicotinamide (NAM)-expanded cord blood cell therapy that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for use as a curative stem cell graft for patients in hematopoietic stem cell transplant. It is also developing NAM-NK, an innate immunotherapy of expanded natural killer cells, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of refractory non-Hodgkin lymphoma and multiple myeloma. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.