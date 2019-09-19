Mesoblast Limited (MESO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP)

Both Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) and Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mesoblast Limited 5 41.27 N/A -0.92 0.00 Forward Pharma A/S 1 0.00 N/A -0.18 0.00

Table 1 highlights Mesoblast Limited and Forward Pharma A/S’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mesoblast Limited 0.00% -17.1% -13.1% Forward Pharma A/S 0.00% -2.4% -2%

Risk & Volatility

Mesoblast Limited’s volatility measures that it’s 85.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.85 beta. In other hand, Forward Pharma A/S has beta of 2.37 which is 137.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

1.9 and 1.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Mesoblast Limited. Its rival Forward Pharma A/S’s Current and Quick Ratios are 74.5 and 74.5 respectively. Forward Pharma A/S has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Mesoblast Limited.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 2.6% of Mesoblast Limited shares are owned by institutional investors while 20.6% of Forward Pharma A/S are owned by institutional investors.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mesoblast Limited -2.83% 1.98% -8.85% 13.44% -27.26% 25% Forward Pharma A/S -2.25% -2.41% -20.41% -13.21% -66.91% 17.95%

For the past year Mesoblast Limited has stronger performance than Forward Pharma A/S

Summary

Forward Pharma A/S beats Mesoblast Limited on 4 of the 7 factors.