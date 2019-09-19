Mesoblast Limited (MESO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP)

Both Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) and Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Mesoblast Limited
|5
|41.27
|N/A
|-0.92
|0.00
|Forward Pharma A/S
|1
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.18
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Mesoblast Limited and Forward Pharma A/S’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Mesoblast Limited
|0.00%
|-17.1%
|-13.1%
|Forward Pharma A/S
|0.00%
|-2.4%
|-2%
Risk & Volatility
Mesoblast Limited’s volatility measures that it’s 85.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.85 beta. In other hand, Forward Pharma A/S has beta of 2.37 which is 137.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.
Liquidity
1.9 and 1.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Mesoblast Limited. Its rival Forward Pharma A/S’s Current and Quick Ratios are 74.5 and 74.5 respectively. Forward Pharma A/S has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Mesoblast Limited.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Roughly 2.6% of Mesoblast Limited shares are owned by institutional investors while 20.6% of Forward Pharma A/S are owned by institutional investors.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Mesoblast Limited
|-2.83%
|1.98%
|-8.85%
|13.44%
|-27.26%
|25%
|Forward Pharma A/S
|-2.25%
|-2.41%
|-20.41%
|-13.21%
|-66.91%
|17.95%
For the past year Mesoblast Limited has stronger performance than Forward Pharma A/S
Summary
Forward Pharma A/S beats Mesoblast Limited on 4 of the 7 factors.
