Mesoblast Limited (MESO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA)

As Biotechnology companies, Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) and Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mesoblast Limited 5 28.37 N/A -0.92 0.00 Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. 89 6.30 N/A 3.71 20.20

Table 1 highlights Mesoblast Limited and Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) and Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mesoblast Limited 0.00% -17.1% -13.1% Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 19.3% 18.2%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.85 beta indicates that Mesoblast Limited is 85.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 0.97 beta is the reason why it is 3.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Mesoblast Limited has a Current Ratio of 1.9 and a Quick Ratio of 1.9. Competitively, Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 20.7 and has 20.7 Quick Ratio. Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Mesoblast Limited.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 2.6% of Mesoblast Limited shares are held by institutional investors while 91% of Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. On the other hand, insiders held about 5.5% of Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mesoblast Limited -2.83% 1.98% -8.85% 13.44% -27.26% 25% Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. -8.31% -12.8% -12.18% -5.06% -22.96% 5.92%

For the past year Mesoblast Limited was more bullish than Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Mesoblast Limited.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a research and development-focused biotechnology company focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. The companyÂ’s research and development focuses on four disease targets: Hepatitis C virus (HCV), Hepatitis B virus (HBV), Non-alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH), and Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV). Its lead product is paritaprevir, a protease inhibitor designed for use against HCV. The company also develops HCV protease inhibitor in phase III development with AbbVie, as well as a HCV program using a different class of molecules known as cyclophilin inhibitors. In addition, it has a program in non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; and discovers programs in other areas of viral infection and liver disease. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaborative development and license agreement with AbbVie to develop and commercialize HCV NS3 and NS3/4A protease inhibitors. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.