Mesoblast Limited (MESO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA)

As Biotechnology companies, Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) and Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Mesoblast Limited
|5
|28.37
|N/A
|-0.92
|0.00
|Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|89
|6.30
|N/A
|3.71
|20.20
Table 1 highlights Mesoblast Limited and Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) and Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Mesoblast Limited
|0.00%
|-17.1%
|-13.1%
|Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|19.3%
|18.2%
Risk & Volatility
A 1.85 beta indicates that Mesoblast Limited is 85.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 0.97 beta is the reason why it is 3.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.
Liquidity
Mesoblast Limited has a Current Ratio of 1.9 and a Quick Ratio of 1.9. Competitively, Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 20.7 and has 20.7 Quick Ratio. Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Mesoblast Limited.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Roughly 2.6% of Mesoblast Limited shares are held by institutional investors while 91% of Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. On the other hand, insiders held about 5.5% of Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Mesoblast Limited
|-2.83%
|1.98%
|-8.85%
|13.44%
|-27.26%
|25%
|Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-8.31%
|-12.8%
|-12.18%
|-5.06%
|-22.96%
|5.92%
For the past year Mesoblast Limited was more bullish than Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Summary
Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Mesoblast Limited.
Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a research and development-focused biotechnology company focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. The companyÂ’s research and development focuses on four disease targets: Hepatitis C virus (HCV), Hepatitis B virus (HBV), Non-alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH), and Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV). Its lead product is paritaprevir, a protease inhibitor designed for use against HCV. The company also develops HCV protease inhibitor in phase III development with AbbVie, as well as a HCV program using a different class of molecules known as cyclophilin inhibitors. In addition, it has a program in non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; and discovers programs in other areas of viral infection and liver disease. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaborative development and license agreement with AbbVie to develop and commercialize HCV NS3 and NS3/4A protease inhibitors. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.
