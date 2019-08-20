Mesoblast Limited (MESO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS)

Since Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) and Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation of both companies.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Mesoblast Limited
|5
|29.04
|N/A
|-0.92
|0.00
|Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|4
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.52
|0.00
Demonstrates Mesoblast Limited and Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides Mesoblast Limited and Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Mesoblast Limited
|0.00%
|-17.1%
|-13.1%
|Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|-38.7%
|-35.7%
Volatility & Risk
Mesoblast Limited has a 1.85 beta, while its volatility is 85.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1.1 beta and it is 10.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.
Liquidity
1.9 and 1.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Mesoblast Limited. Its rival Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 12.4 and 12.4 respectively. Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Mesoblast Limited.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Roughly 2.6% of Mesoblast Limited shares are held by institutional investors while 84.9% of Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. On the other hand, insiders held about 5.09% of Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Mesoblast Limited
|-2.83%
|1.98%
|-8.85%
|13.44%
|-27.26%
|25%
|Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-17.34%
|-5.78%
|-7.35%
|0.26%
|-59.65%
|6.54%
For the past year Mesoblast Limited was more bullish than Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Summary
Mesoblast Limited beats Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.
Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel immuno-oncology therapies that are designed to harness the immune system to attack cancer cells. Its lead product candidate is CPI-444, an oral, small molecule antagonist of the A2A receptor that is in Phase I/Ib clinical trial for adenosine, an immune checkpoint. The company is also developing an anti-CD73 monoclonal antibody that inhibits the production of adenosine; an antagonist of the adenosine A2B receptor; and small molecule covalent inhibitors of interleukin-2 inducible kinase. Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in Burlingame, California.
