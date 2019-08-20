Mesoblast Limited (MESO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS)

Since Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) and Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mesoblast Limited 5 29.04 N/A -0.92 0.00 Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -1.52 0.00

Demonstrates Mesoblast Limited and Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Mesoblast Limited and Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mesoblast Limited 0.00% -17.1% -13.1% Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -38.7% -35.7%

Volatility & Risk

Mesoblast Limited has a 1.85 beta, while its volatility is 85.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1.1 beta and it is 10.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

1.9 and 1.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Mesoblast Limited. Its rival Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 12.4 and 12.4 respectively. Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Mesoblast Limited.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 2.6% of Mesoblast Limited shares are held by institutional investors while 84.9% of Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. On the other hand, insiders held about 5.09% of Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mesoblast Limited -2.83% 1.98% -8.85% 13.44% -27.26% 25% Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. -17.34% -5.78% -7.35% 0.26% -59.65% 6.54%

For the past year Mesoblast Limited was more bullish than Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Mesoblast Limited beats Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel immuno-oncology therapies that are designed to harness the immune system to attack cancer cells. Its lead product candidate is CPI-444, an oral, small molecule antagonist of the A2A receptor that is in Phase I/Ib clinical trial for adenosine, an immune checkpoint. The company is also developing an anti-CD73 monoclonal antibody that inhibits the production of adenosine; an antagonist of the adenosine A2B receptor; and small molecule covalent inhibitors of interleukin-2 inducible kinase. Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in Burlingame, California.