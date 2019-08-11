Mesoblast Limited (MESO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA)

Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) and Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mesoblast Limited 5 30.84 N/A -0.92 0.00 Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 52 3.31 N/A 12.15 5.16

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Mesoblast Limited and Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Mesoblast Limited and Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mesoblast Limited 0.00% -17.1% -13.1% Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 84.7% 76.3%

Volatility & Risk

Mesoblast Limited is 85.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.85 beta. Competitively, Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 42.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.42 beta.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Mesoblast Limited and Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Mesoblast Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Competitively the average target price of Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $66.33, which is potential 22.61% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 2.6% of Mesoblast Limited shares are owned by institutional investors while 86.3% of Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% are Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mesoblast Limited -2.83% 1.98% -8.85% 13.44% -27.26% 25% Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. -1.03% 5.03% 41.87% 39.44% 63.57% 60.92%

For the past year Mesoblast Limited has weaker performance than Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Mesoblast Limited on 8 of the 9 factors.

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel small molecule drugs for various therapeutic areas in the United States and Switzerland. The companyÂ’s proprietary investigational clinical programs include etrasimod (APD334), which is in Phase IIb evaluation for ulcerative colitis, as well as is in Phase IIa evaluation for dermatologic extraintestinal manifestations in inflammatory bowel disease, pyoderma gangrenosum, and primary biliary cholangitis; ralinepag that is in Phase IIb evaluation to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension; and APD371, which is in Phase IIa evaluation for the treatment of pain associated with Crohn's disease. It has collaboration agreements with Eisai Inc.; Eisai Co., Ltd.; Axovant Sciences Ltd.; and Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in San Diego, California.