Mesoblast Limited (MESO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Anika Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK)

Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) and Anika Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mesoblast Limited 5 46.12 N/A -0.92 0.00 Anika Therapeutics Inc. 41 6.82 N/A 2.05 26.83

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Mesoblast Limited and Anika Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Mesoblast Limited and Anika Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mesoblast Limited 0.00% -17.1% -13.1% Anika Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 7.2% 6.7%

Risk and Volatility

Mesoblast Limited has a 1.85 beta, while its volatility is 85.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Anika Therapeutics Inc. is 11.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.11 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Mesoblast Limited are 1.9 and 1.9 respectively. Its competitor Anika Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 18.1 and its Quick Ratio is 16.1. Anika Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Mesoblast Limited.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Mesoblast Limited and Anika Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 2.6% and 96.6%. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.9% of Anika Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mesoblast Limited -2.83% 1.98% -8.85% 13.44% -27.26% 25% Anika Therapeutics Inc. 34.96% 36.13% 68.01% 45.28% 39.72% 63.91%

For the past year Mesoblast Limited was less bullish than Anika Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Anika Therapeutics Inc. beats Mesoblast Limited on 7 of the 8 factors.

Anika Therapeutics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides orthopedic medicines for patients with degenerative orthopedic diseases and traumatic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and commercializes therapeutic products based on its proprietary hyaluronic acid (HA) technology. Its orthobiologics products comprise ORTHOVISC, ORTHOVISC mini, MONOVISC, and CINGAL for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee; HYALOFAST, a biodegradable support for human bone marrow mesenchymal stem cells used for cartilage regeneration and as an adjunct for microfracture surgery; HYALONECT, a woven gauze used as a bone graft wrap; HYALOSS used to mix blood/bone grafts to form a paste for bone regeneration; and HYALOGLIDE, an ACP gel used in tenolysis treatment. The companyÂ’s dermal products include wound care products that comprise HYALOMATRIX and HYALOFILL for the treatment of complex wounds, such as burns and ulcers, and for use in connection with the regeneration of skin; and ELEVESS, an aesthetic dermatology product. Its surgical products comprise HYALOBARRIER, a post-operative adhesion barrier for use in the abdomino-pelvic area; INCERT, a HA product used for the prevention of post-surgical spinal adhesions; MEROGEL, a woven fleece nasal packing; and MEROGEL INJECTABLE, a viscous hydrogel. The company also offers ophthalmic products, including injectable HA products that are used as viscoelastic agents in ophthalmic surgical procedures, such as cataract extraction and intraocular lens implantation; and veterinary products, which include HYVISC, an injectable HA product for the treatment of joint dysfunction in horses. Anika Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.