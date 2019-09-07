Mesoblast Limited (MESO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Akero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO)

Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) and Akero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Mesoblast Limited
|5
|29.51
|N/A
|-0.92
|0.00
|Akero Therapeutics Inc.
|24
|0.00
|N/A
|-3.22
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Mesoblast Limited and Akero Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Mesoblast Limited
|0.00%
|-17.1%
|-13.1%
|Akero Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
Mesoblast Limited’s Current Ratio is 1.9 while its Quick Ratio is 1.9. On the competitive side is, Akero Therapeutics Inc. which has a 29.4 Current Ratio and a 29.4 Quick Ratio. Akero Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Mesoblast Limited.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Mesoblast Limited and Akero Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 2.6% and 48.5% respectively. On the other hand, insiders held about 17.8% of Akero Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Mesoblast Limited
|-2.83%
|1.98%
|-8.85%
|13.44%
|-27.26%
|25%
|Akero Therapeutics Inc.
|5.86%
|27.17%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|32.1%
For the past year Mesoblast Limited has weaker performance than Akero Therapeutics Inc.
Summary
Akero Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Mesoblast Limited.
