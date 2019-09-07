Mesoblast Limited (MESO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Akero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO)

Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) and Akero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mesoblast Limited 5 29.51 N/A -0.92 0.00 Akero Therapeutics Inc. 24 0.00 N/A -3.22 0.00

In table 1 we can see Mesoblast Limited and Akero Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mesoblast Limited 0.00% -17.1% -13.1% Akero Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Mesoblast Limited’s Current Ratio is 1.9 while its Quick Ratio is 1.9. On the competitive side is, Akero Therapeutics Inc. which has a 29.4 Current Ratio and a 29.4 Quick Ratio. Akero Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Mesoblast Limited.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Mesoblast Limited and Akero Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 2.6% and 48.5% respectively. On the other hand, insiders held about 17.8% of Akero Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mesoblast Limited -2.83% 1.98% -8.85% 13.44% -27.26% 25% Akero Therapeutics Inc. 5.86% 27.17% 0% 0% 0% 32.1%

For the past year Mesoblast Limited has weaker performance than Akero Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Akero Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Mesoblast Limited.