Mesoblast Limited (MESO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMT)

Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) and Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMT) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mesoblast Limited 5 30.86 N/A -0.90 0.00 Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 22 0.00 N/A -3.62 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Mesoblast Limited and Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mesoblast Limited 0.00% -16% -12.5% Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -79.1% -66.4%

Volatility and Risk

Mesoblast Limited is 81.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.81 beta. From a competition point of view, Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. has a -0.23 beta which is 123.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

Mesoblast Limited’s Current Ratio is 2.9 while its Quick Ratio is 2.9. On the competitive side is, Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. which has a 7.6 Current Ratio and a 7.6 Quick Ratio. Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Mesoblast Limited.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 2.7% of Mesoblast Limited shares are owned by institutional investors while 84.8% of Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.4% of Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mesoblast Limited -2.05% -8.36% 23.19% -30.61% -4.54% 27.67% Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 4.56% -3.24% -12.31% -31.07% -30.72% -12.71%

For the past year Mesoblast Limited has 27.67% stronger performance while Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. has -12.71% weaker performance.

Summary

Mesoblast Limited beats Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes product candidates for the treatment of peanut and other food allergies in the United States and Europe. Its lead Characterized Oral Desensitization ImmunoTherapy product candidate is AR101, an investigational biologic for the treatment of patients with peanut allergy. Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. has strategic collaboration with an affiliate of Nestle Health Science US Holdings, Inc. for the advancement of food allergy therapeutics. The company was formerly known as Allergen Research Corporation and changed its name to Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. in May 2015. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.