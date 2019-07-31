Mesoblast Limited (MESO)’s Financial Results Comparing With ADMA Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA)

Both Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) and ADMA Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mesoblast Limited 5 31.15 N/A -0.90 0.00 ADMA Biologics Inc. 4 13.00 N/A -1.34 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Mesoblast Limited and ADMA Biologics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mesoblast Limited 0.00% -16% -12.5% ADMA Biologics Inc. 0.00% -205.4% -62.4%

Volatility and Risk

Mesoblast Limited is 81.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.81. ADMA Biologics Inc. on the other hand, has 2.94 beta which makes it 194.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Mesoblast Limited are 2.9 and 2.9. Competitively, ADMA Biologics Inc. has 4.6 and 2.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. ADMA Biologics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Mesoblast Limited.

Analyst Ratings

Mesoblast Limited and ADMA Biologics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Mesoblast Limited 0 0 0 0.00 ADMA Biologics Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

Meanwhile, ADMA Biologics Inc.’s consensus target price is $10.9, while its potential upside is 201.94%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Mesoblast Limited and ADMA Biologics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 2.7% and 57.4% respectively. Competitively, insiders own roughly 25.5% of ADMA Biologics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mesoblast Limited -2.05% -8.36% 23.19% -30.61% -4.54% 27.67% ADMA Biologics Inc. -11.35% -10.1% 23.61% -15.4% -15.4% 86.19%

For the past year Mesoblast Limited was less bullish than ADMA Biologics Inc.

Summary

Mesoblast Limited beats ADMA Biologics Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

ADMA Biologics, Inc., a late stage biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and intends to commercialize specialty plasma-based biologics for the treatment and prevention of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is RI-002 derived from human plasma, which has completed Phase III clinical study for the treatment of primary immune deficiency disease. The company also operates source plasma collection facilities in Norcross and Marietta, Georgia. ADMA Biologics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is based in Ramsey, New Jersey.