Mesoblast Limited (MESO) and Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) Comparing side by side

Both Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) and Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mesoblast Limited 5 41.35 N/A -0.92 0.00 Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -1.03 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Mesoblast Limited and Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) and Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mesoblast Limited 0.00% -17.1% -13.1% Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -28.4% -27.5%

Liquidity

Mesoblast Limited has a Current Ratio of 1.9 and a Quick Ratio of 1.9. Competitively, Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 27.7 and has 27.7 Quick Ratio. Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Mesoblast Limited.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Mesoblast Limited and Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 2.6% and 34.9% respectively. Insiders Comparatively, held 10.2% of Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mesoblast Limited -2.83% 1.98% -8.85% 13.44% -27.26% 25% Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. 19.18% -0.16% 24.9% 1.92% -30.45% 50.18%

For the past year Mesoblast Limited has weaker performance than Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Mesoblast Limited beats Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. develops and commercializes dermatological treatments in the United States. The company is advancing its lead product VP-102, a proprietary topical therapy, in various common skin indications, including Molluscum contagiosum and Verruca Vulgaris. It is also developing 2 Phase 3 trials in molluscum contagiosum under NCT03377803 and NCT03377790. The company is headquartered in West Chester, Pennsylvania.