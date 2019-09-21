Mesoblast Limited (MESO) and Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) Comparing side by side

Both Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) and Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Mesoblast Limited
|5
|41.35
|N/A
|-0.92
|0.00
|Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.03
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Mesoblast Limited and Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) and Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Mesoblast Limited
|0.00%
|-17.1%
|-13.1%
|Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|-28.4%
|-27.5%
Liquidity
Mesoblast Limited has a Current Ratio of 1.9 and a Quick Ratio of 1.9. Competitively, Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 27.7 and has 27.7 Quick Ratio. Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Mesoblast Limited.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
The shares of both Mesoblast Limited and Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 2.6% and 34.9% respectively. Insiders Comparatively, held 10.2% of Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Mesoblast Limited
|-2.83%
|1.98%
|-8.85%
|13.44%
|-27.26%
|25%
|Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|19.18%
|-0.16%
|24.9%
|1.92%
|-30.45%
|50.18%
For the past year Mesoblast Limited has weaker performance than Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Summary
On 4 of the 7 factors Mesoblast Limited beats Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. develops and commercializes dermatological treatments in the United States. The company is advancing its lead product VP-102, a proprietary topical therapy, in various common skin indications, including Molluscum contagiosum and Verruca Vulgaris. It is also developing 2 Phase 3 trials in molluscum contagiosum under NCT03377803 and NCT03377790. The company is headquartered in West Chester, Pennsylvania.
