Mesoblast Limited (MESO) and Unity Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) Contrasting side by side

Both Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) and Unity Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mesoblast Limited 5 28.52 N/A -0.92 0.00 Unity Biotechnology Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -2.18 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Mesoblast Limited and Unity Biotechnology Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mesoblast Limited 0.00% -17.1% -13.1% Unity Biotechnology Inc. 0.00% -46.4% -42.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Mesoblast Limited are 1.9 and 1.9. Competitively, Unity Biotechnology Inc. has 13.7 and 13.7 for Current and Quick Ratio. Unity Biotechnology Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Mesoblast Limited.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Mesoblast Limited and Unity Biotechnology Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Mesoblast Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Unity Biotechnology Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the average target price of Unity Biotechnology Inc. is $21, which is potential 244.26% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Mesoblast Limited and Unity Biotechnology Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 2.6% and 72.8% respectively. Comparatively, 8.3% are Unity Biotechnology Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mesoblast Limited -2.83% 1.98% -8.85% 13.44% -27.26% 25% Unity Biotechnology Inc. -5.11% -26.69% -12.95% -38.23% -51.94% -56.58%

For the past year Mesoblast Limited has 25% stronger performance while Unity Biotechnology Inc. has -56.58% weaker performance.

Summary

Mesoblast Limited beats Unity Biotechnology Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Unity Biotechnology, Inc., a preclinical biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to extend human health span. The company's lead drug candidates include UBX0101 for musculoskeletal disease with an initial focus on osteoarthritis; and UBX1967 for ophthalmologic diseases. It is also developing programs in pulmonary disorders. The company was formerly known as Forge, Inc. and changed its name to Unity Biotechnology, Inc. in January 2015. Unity Biotechnology, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.