Mesoblast Limited (MESO) and uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) Comparison side by side

Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) and uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Mesoblast Limited
|5
|29.51
|N/A
|-0.92
|0.00
|uniQure N.V.
|62
|229.07
|N/A
|-2.48
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Mesoblast Limited and uniQure N.V.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) and uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Mesoblast Limited
|0.00%
|-17.1%
|-13.1%
|uniQure N.V.
|0.00%
|-48.9%
|-32.6%
Volatility & Risk
Mesoblast Limited’s 1.85 beta indicates that its volatility is 85.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. uniQure N.V. on the other hand, has 0.92 beta which makes it 8.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.
Liquidity
1.9 and 1.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Mesoblast Limited. Its rival uniQure N.V.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 9.5 and 9.5 respectively. uniQure N.V. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Mesoblast Limited.
Analyst Recommendations
The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Mesoblast Limited and uniQure N.V.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Mesoblast Limited
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|uniQure N.V.
|0
|0
|5
|3.00
Meanwhile, uniQure N.V.’s average target price is $82.4, while its potential upside is 85.25%.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Mesoblast Limited and uniQure N.V. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 2.6% and 78.8%. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.8% of uniQure N.V.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Mesoblast Limited
|-2.83%
|1.98%
|-8.85%
|13.44%
|-27.26%
|25%
|uniQure N.V.
|-13.32%
|-23.63%
|2.71%
|77.57%
|97.14%
|103.5%
For the past year Mesoblast Limited has weaker performance than uniQure N.V.
Summary
uniQure N.V. beats Mesoblast Limited on 5 of the 8 factors.
uniQure N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of gene therapies in the Netherlands. The companyÂ’s principle programs include AMT-060, a gene therapy that has completed Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; S100A1, a preclinical product candidate for the treatment of congestive heart failure; and AMT-130 for the treatment of huntington's disease. It also provides Glybera, a gene therapy product that has approved for the treatment of patients with lipoprotein lipase deficiency. The company has collaboration and license agreements with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Synpromics, and Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A. uniQure N.V. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.
