Mesoblast Limited (MESO) and uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) Comparison side by side

Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) and uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mesoblast Limited 5 29.51 N/A -0.92 0.00 uniQure N.V. 62 229.07 N/A -2.48 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mesoblast Limited 0.00% -17.1% -13.1% uniQure N.V. 0.00% -48.9% -32.6%

Volatility & Risk

Mesoblast Limited’s 1.85 beta indicates that its volatility is 85.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. uniQure N.V. on the other hand, has 0.92 beta which makes it 8.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

1.9 and 1.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Mesoblast Limited. Its rival uniQure N.V.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 9.5 and 9.5 respectively. uniQure N.V. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Mesoblast Limited.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Mesoblast Limited 0 0 0 0.00 uniQure N.V. 0 0 5 3.00

Meanwhile, uniQure N.V.’s average target price is $82.4, while its potential upside is 85.25%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Mesoblast Limited and uniQure N.V. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 2.6% and 78.8%. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.8% of uniQure N.V.’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mesoblast Limited -2.83% 1.98% -8.85% 13.44% -27.26% 25% uniQure N.V. -13.32% -23.63% 2.71% 77.57% 97.14% 103.5%

For the past year Mesoblast Limited has weaker performance than uniQure N.V.

Summary

uniQure N.V. beats Mesoblast Limited on 5 of the 8 factors.

uniQure N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of gene therapies in the Netherlands. The companyÂ’s principle programs include AMT-060, a gene therapy that has completed Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; S100A1, a preclinical product candidate for the treatment of congestive heart failure; and AMT-130 for the treatment of huntington's disease. It also provides Glybera, a gene therapy product that has approved for the treatment of patients with lipoprotein lipase deficiency. The company has collaboration and license agreements with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Synpromics, and Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A. uniQure N.V. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.