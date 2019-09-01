Mesoblast Limited (MESO) and Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) Comparison side by side

We will be comparing the differences between Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) and Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mesoblast Limited 5 28.52 N/A -0.92 0.00 Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 9 7.58 N/A -1.37 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Mesoblast Limited and Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) and Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mesoblast Limited 0.00% -17.1% -13.1% Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -41.6% -30.4%

Risk and Volatility

Mesoblast Limited has a beta of 1.85 and its 85.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand, has 2.54 beta which makes it 154.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Mesoblast Limited and Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Mesoblast Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Competitively Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus target price of $26.67, with potential upside of 263.35%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Mesoblast Limited and Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 2.6% and 75.6% respectively. Competitively, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 1.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mesoblast Limited -2.83% 1.98% -8.85% 13.44% -27.26% 25% Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.13% -11.45% -18.49% -32.32% -63.66% -13.37%

For the past year Mesoblast Limited had bullish trend while Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Mesoblast Limited beats on 5 of the 8 factors Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company markets six drug products, including FUSILEV for patients with metastatic colorectal cancer and rescue after high-dose methotrexate therapy in osteosarcoma, and to diminish toxicity and counteract the effects of impaired methotrexate elimination and of inadvertent overdosage of folic acid antagonists; FOLOTYN, a folate analogue metabolic inhibitor to treat patients with relapsed or refractory PTCL; ZEVALIN injection for patients with follicular non-HodgkinÂ’s lymphoma; MARQIBO, a sphingomyelin/cholesterol liposome-encapsulated formulation for adult patients with Philadelphia chromosome-negative acute lymphoblastic leukemia; BELEODAQ injection for patients with relapsed or refractory PTCL; and EVOMELA for use as a conditioning treatment prior to autologous stem cell transplant in multiple myeloma patients. It is also developing ROLONTIS for chemotherapy-induced neutropenia; QAPZOLA for intravesical instillation in post-transurethral resection of bladder tumors in patients with non-muscle invasive bladder cancer; and POZIOTINIB for treating breast and lung cancer. The company sells its drugs through a direct sales force in the United States; and through distributors in Europe. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has licensing and development agreement with Cell Therapeutics, Inc.; license agreement with Merck & Cie AG, Sloan-Kettering Institute, and Cydex Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; development and commercialization collaboration agreement with Allergan, Inc.; collaboration agreement with Nippon Kayaku Co., LTD.; licensing and collaboration agreement with Onxeo DK; and co-development and commercialization agreement with Hanmi Pharmaceutical Company. The company was formerly known as NeoTherapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in December 2002. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Henderson, Nevada.