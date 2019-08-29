Mesoblast Limited (MESO) and Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SRRK) Contrasting side by side

Both Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) and Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SRRK) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Mesoblast Limited
|5
|29.82
|N/A
|-0.92
|0.00
|Scholar Rock Holding Corporation
|17
|97.11
|N/A
|-2.40
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Mesoblast Limited and Scholar Rock Holding Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows Mesoblast Limited and Scholar Rock Holding Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Mesoblast Limited
|0.00%
|-17.1%
|-13.1%
|Scholar Rock Holding Corporation
|0.00%
|-49%
|-35.3%
Liquidity
The current Quick Ratio of Mesoblast Limited is 1.9 while its Current Ratio is 1.9. Meanwhile, Scholar Rock Holding Corporation has a Current Ratio of 4.8 while its Quick Ratio is 4.8. Scholar Rock Holding Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Mesoblast Limited.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
The shares of both Mesoblast Limited and Scholar Rock Holding Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 2.6% and 66.4% respectively. Competitively, 29.4% are Scholar Rock Holding Corporation’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Mesoblast Limited
|-2.83%
|1.98%
|-8.85%
|13.44%
|-27.26%
|25%
|Scholar Rock Holding Corporation
|-4.73%
|-20.71%
|-41.45%
|-20.71%
|-21.72%
|-46.5%
For the past year Mesoblast Limited has 25% stronger performance while Scholar Rock Holding Corporation has -46.5% weaker performance.
Summary
Mesoblast Limited beats on 4 of the 7 factors Scholar Rock Holding Corporation.
Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of various medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company is developing its lead antibody product candidate, SRK-015, a first-in-class inhibitor of the activation of myostatin that is in clinical development stage for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy. It is also developing various product candidates for a range of serious diseases, including other neuromuscular disorders, cancer, fibrosis, and anemia. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.