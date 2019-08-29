Mesoblast Limited (MESO) and Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SRRK) Contrasting side by side

Both Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) and Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SRRK) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mesoblast Limited 5 29.82 N/A -0.92 0.00 Scholar Rock Holding Corporation 17 97.11 N/A -2.40 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Mesoblast Limited and Scholar Rock Holding Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Mesoblast Limited and Scholar Rock Holding Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mesoblast Limited 0.00% -17.1% -13.1% Scholar Rock Holding Corporation 0.00% -49% -35.3%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Mesoblast Limited is 1.9 while its Current Ratio is 1.9. Meanwhile, Scholar Rock Holding Corporation has a Current Ratio of 4.8 while its Quick Ratio is 4.8. Scholar Rock Holding Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Mesoblast Limited.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Mesoblast Limited and Scholar Rock Holding Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 2.6% and 66.4% respectively. Competitively, 29.4% are Scholar Rock Holding Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mesoblast Limited -2.83% 1.98% -8.85% 13.44% -27.26% 25% Scholar Rock Holding Corporation -4.73% -20.71% -41.45% -20.71% -21.72% -46.5%

For the past year Mesoblast Limited has 25% stronger performance while Scholar Rock Holding Corporation has -46.5% weaker performance.

Summary

Mesoblast Limited beats on 4 of the 7 factors Scholar Rock Holding Corporation.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of various medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company is developing its lead antibody product candidate, SRK-015, a first-in-class inhibitor of the activation of myostatin that is in clinical development stage for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy. It is also developing various product candidates for a range of serious diseases, including other neuromuscular disorders, cancer, fibrosis, and anemia. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.