Mesoblast Limited (MESO) and Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Comparing side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) and Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mesoblast Limited 5 31.42 N/A -0.90 0.00 Novo Nordisk A/S 49 0.00 N/A 2.39 19.68

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Mesoblast Limited and Novo Nordisk A/S.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Mesoblast Limited and Novo Nordisk A/S’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mesoblast Limited 0.00% -16% -12.5% Novo Nordisk A/S 0.00% 78.3% 36%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.81 beta indicates that Mesoblast Limited is 81.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Novo Nordisk A/S on the other hand, has 0.58 beta which makes it 42.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Mesoblast Limited is 2.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2.9. The Current Ratio of rival Novo Nordisk A/S is 1 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.7. Mesoblast Limited is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Novo Nordisk A/S.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Mesoblast Limited and Novo Nordisk A/S are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Mesoblast Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Novo Nordisk A/S 0 0 1 3.00

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 2.7% of Mesoblast Limited shares are owned by institutional investors while 9.7% of Novo Nordisk A/S are owned by institutional investors. Insiders Competitively, owned 26.4% of Novo Nordisk A/S shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mesoblast Limited -2.05% -8.36% 23.19% -30.61% -4.54% 27.67% Novo Nordisk A/S -3.04% -6.79% -4.38% 4.45% -6.08% 1.89%

For the past year Mesoblast Limited’s stock price has bigger growth than Novo Nordisk A/S.

Summary

Novo Nordisk A/S beats Mesoblast Limited on 6 of the 9 factors.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment provides insulins, GLP-1 analog, and oral anti-diabetic drugs, as well as other protein related products comprising glucagon, protein related delivery systems, and needles. The Biopharmaceuticals segment offers products in the areas of haemophilia care, growth hormone therapy, and hormone replacement therapy. The company markets and distributes its products through distributors and independent agents. Novo Nordisk A/S was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Bagsvaerd, Denmark.