Mesoblast Limited (MESO) and Neuralstem Inc. (NASDAQ:CUR) Contrasting side by side

Both Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) and Neuralstem Inc. (NASDAQ:CUR) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mesoblast Limited 5 29.03 N/A -0.92 0.00 Neuralstem Inc. 8 248.31 N/A -7.08 0.00

Table 1 highlights Mesoblast Limited and Neuralstem Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Mesoblast Limited and Neuralstem Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mesoblast Limited 0.00% -17.1% -13.1% Neuralstem Inc. 0.00% -118.2% -78.4%

Risk and Volatility

Mesoblast Limited is 85.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.85. Neuralstem Inc.’s 94.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 1.94 beta.

Liquidity

Mesoblast Limited has a Current Ratio of 1.9 and a Quick Ratio of 1.9. Competitively, Neuralstem Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.8 and has 3.8 Quick Ratio. Neuralstem Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Mesoblast Limited.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 2.6% of Mesoblast Limited shares are owned by institutional investors while 4.9% of Neuralstem Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1% are Neuralstem Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mesoblast Limited -2.83% 1.98% -8.85% 13.44% -27.26% 25% Neuralstem Inc. -56% -63.35% -78.24% -73.69% -90.83% -64.87%

For the past year Mesoblast Limited has 25% stronger performance while Neuralstem Inc. has -64.87% weaker performance.

Summary

Mesoblast Limited beats on 4 of the 7 factors Neuralstem Inc.

Neuralstem, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research and development of nervous system therapies based on its proprietary human neuronal stem cells and small molecule compounds. The companyÂ’s stem cell based technology enables the isolation and expansion of human neural stem cells from various areas of the developing human brain and spinal cord enabling the generation of physiologically relevant human neurons of various types. It is developing products include NSI-189, a chemical entity, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder, as well as is in preclinical programs for the MCAO stroke, type 1 and 2 diabetes related neuropathy, irradiation-induced cognition, long-term potentiation enhancement, and angelman syndrome. The company is also developing NSI-566, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for treating amyotrophic lateral sclerosis disease, as well as is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of chronic spinal cord injury and motor deficits due to ischemic stroke. Neuralstem, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Germantown, Maryland.