Mesoblast Limited (MESO) and La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ:LJPC) Contrasting side by side

Both Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) and La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ:LJPC) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mesoblast Limited 5 31.64 N/A -0.90 0.00 La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company 7 18.55 N/A -6.84 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Mesoblast Limited and La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mesoblast Limited 0.00% -16% -12.5% La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company 0.00% -337.5% -80.1%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.81 beta means Mesoblast Limited’s volatility is 81.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company’s 50.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.5 beta.

Liquidity

Mesoblast Limited has a Current Ratio of 2.9 and a Quick Ratio of 2.9. Competitively, La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company’s Current Ratio is 8.7 and has 8.5 Quick Ratio. La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Mesoblast Limited.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Mesoblast Limited and La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Mesoblast Limited 0 0 0 0.00 La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company 0 2 3 2.60

On the other hand, La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company’s potential upside is 94.86% and its consensus target price is $18.2.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 2.7% of Mesoblast Limited shares and 0% of La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company shares. Competitively, 5% are La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mesoblast Limited -2.05% -8.36% 23.19% -30.61% -4.54% 27.67% La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company -12.75% -8.24% 8.96% -56.83% -78.73% -30.33%

For the past year Mesoblast Limited had bullish trend while La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company had bearish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Mesoblast Limited beats La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for life-threatening diseases. It engages in developing LJPC-501, a formulation of angiotensin II for the potential treatment of catecholamine-resistant hypotension; and LJPC-401, a formulation of synthetic human hepcidin for the treatment of conditions characterized by iron overload, such as hereditary hemochromatosis, beta thalassemia, sickle cell disease, and myelodysplastic syndrome. The company is also developing LJPC-30S, which is the gentamicin derivative program for the potential treatment of serious bacterial infections and rare genetic disorders, such as cystic fibrosis and Duchenne muscular dystrophy. La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.