Mesoblast Limited (MESO) and Kindred Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) Contrasting side by side

Since Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) and Kindred Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mesoblast Limited 5 32.41 N/A -0.90 0.00 Kindred Biosciences Inc. 9 127.34 N/A -1.60 0.00

Table 1 highlights Mesoblast Limited and Kindred Biosciences Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Mesoblast Limited and Kindred Biosciences Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mesoblast Limited 0.00% -16% -12.5% Kindred Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -51.7% -47%

Risk and Volatility

Mesoblast Limited’s volatility measures that it’s 81.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.81 beta. From a competition point of view, Kindred Biosciences Inc. has a 0.36 beta which is 64.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

2.9 and 2.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Mesoblast Limited. Its rival Kindred Biosciences Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 9.1 and 8.7 respectively. Kindred Biosciences Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Mesoblast Limited.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Mesoblast Limited and Kindred Biosciences Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Mesoblast Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Kindred Biosciences Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

On the other hand, Kindred Biosciences Inc.’s potential upside is 160.25% and its average target price is $21.08.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Mesoblast Limited and Kindred Biosciences Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 2.7% and 56.8%. Comparatively, Kindred Biosciences Inc. has 5.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mesoblast Limited -2.05% -8.36% 23.19% -30.61% -4.54% 27.67% Kindred Biosciences Inc. -2.28% 1.35% -14.2% -32.84% -6.25% -17.81%

For the past year Mesoblast Limited has 27.67% stronger performance while Kindred Biosciences Inc. has -17.81% weaker performance.

Kindred Biosciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for pets. The company's product pipeline includes small molecules and biologics for a range of indications in dogs, cats, and horses. Its lead product candidates comprise Zimeta, a dipyrone injection for the control of pyrexia (fever) in horses; and Mirataz, a mirtazapine transdermal ointment for the management of weight loss in cats. The company's other small molecule product candidates consist of KIND-014 for treatment of equine gastric ulcers in horses; and KIND-015 for the management of clinical signs related to equine metabolic syndrome. It is also developing biologics programs, including KIND-510, a feline recombinant erythropoietin for the control of non-regenerative anemia in cats; KIND-011, an anti-tumor necrosis factor (TNF) to treat newborn foals; and canine atopic dermatitis, an immune-mediated inflammatory, chronic skin disease related to allergies. In addition, the company engages in the development of other biologic product candidates, such as KIND-502 to treat allergic and immune-mediated diseases; KIND-0888, an antibody that targets CD20; various antibodies that target cytokines involved in atopic dermatitis; KIND-509, an antibody that targets the canine TNF; and KIND-Bodies, a biologics scaffold technology. Further, it is developing anti-IL31, anti-IL17, and anti-IL4/13 sink antibodies for treating atopic dermatitis in dogs; anti-TNF antibody for inflammatory bowel disease in dogs; anti-IgE antibody for treating allergic diseases in dogs; anti-VEGF antibody for cancer in dogs; anti-CD20 for treating cancer and autoimmune diseases in dogs; and checkpoint inhibitors to treat cancer in dogs. Kindred Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Burlingame, California.