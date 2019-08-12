Mesoblast Limited (MESO) and Kindred Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) Comparison side by side

As Biotechnology companies, Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) and Kindred Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mesoblast Limited 5 30.84 N/A -0.92 0.00 Kindred Biosciences Inc. 9 75.45 N/A -1.66 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Mesoblast Limited and Kindred Biosciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Mesoblast Limited and Kindred Biosciences Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mesoblast Limited 0.00% -17.1% -13.1% Kindred Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -51.7% -47%

Volatility and Risk

Mesoblast Limited has a beta of 1.85 and its 85.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Kindred Biosciences Inc.’s 64.00% less volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 0.36 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Mesoblast Limited are 1.9 and 1.9. Competitively, Kindred Biosciences Inc. has 9.1 and 8.7 for Current and Quick Ratio. Kindred Biosciences Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Mesoblast Limited.

Analyst Recommendations

Mesoblast Limited and Kindred Biosciences Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Mesoblast Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Kindred Biosciences Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

On the other hand, Kindred Biosciences Inc.’s potential upside is 182.87% and its average price target is $20.31.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Mesoblast Limited and Kindred Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 2.6% and 66.6% respectively. On the other hand, insiders held about 5.87% of Kindred Biosciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mesoblast Limited -2.83% 1.98% -8.85% 13.44% -27.26% 25% Kindred Biosciences Inc. 5.9% -18.81% -21.25% -30.76% -49.1% -37.72%

For the past year Mesoblast Limited had bullish trend while Kindred Biosciences Inc. had bearish trend.

Kindred Biosciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for pets. The company's product pipeline includes small molecules and biologics for a range of indications in dogs, cats, and horses. Its lead product candidates comprise Zimeta, a dipyrone injection for the control of pyrexia (fever) in horses; and Mirataz, a mirtazapine transdermal ointment for the management of weight loss in cats. The company's other small molecule product candidates consist of KIND-014 for treatment of equine gastric ulcers in horses; and KIND-015 for the management of clinical signs related to equine metabolic syndrome. It is also developing biologics programs, including KIND-510, a feline recombinant erythropoietin for the control of non-regenerative anemia in cats; KIND-011, an anti-tumor necrosis factor (TNF) to treat newborn foals; and canine atopic dermatitis, an immune-mediated inflammatory, chronic skin disease related to allergies. In addition, the company engages in the development of other biologic product candidates, such as KIND-502 to treat allergic and immune-mediated diseases; KIND-0888, an antibody that targets CD20; various antibodies that target cytokines involved in atopic dermatitis; KIND-509, an antibody that targets the canine TNF; and KIND-Bodies, a biologics scaffold technology. Further, it is developing anti-IL31, anti-IL17, and anti-IL4/13 sink antibodies for treating atopic dermatitis in dogs; anti-TNF antibody for inflammatory bowel disease in dogs; anti-IgE antibody for treating allergic diseases in dogs; anti-VEGF antibody for cancer in dogs; anti-CD20 for treating cancer and autoimmune diseases in dogs; and checkpoint inhibitors to treat cancer in dogs. Kindred Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Burlingame, California.