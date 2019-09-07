Mesoblast Limited (MESO) and Jaguar Health Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) Comparing side by side

Both Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) and Jaguar Health Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mesoblast Limited 5 29.51 N/A -0.92 0.00 Jaguar Health Inc. 10 1.11 N/A -161.25 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Mesoblast Limited and Jaguar Health Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) and Jaguar Health Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mesoblast Limited 0.00% -17.1% -13.1% Jaguar Health Inc. 0.00% -380.6% -79.9%

Volatility and Risk

Mesoblast Limited is 85.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.85 beta. Jaguar Health Inc.’s 0.61 beta is the reason why it is 39.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

1.9 and 1.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Mesoblast Limited. Its rival Jaguar Health Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.3 and 0.2 respectively. Mesoblast Limited has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Jaguar Health Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 2.6% of Mesoblast Limited shares and 1.1% of Jaguar Health Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 13.23% of Jaguar Health Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mesoblast Limited -2.83% 1.98% -8.85% 13.44% -27.26% 25% Jaguar Health Inc. -2.27% -64.46% -88.75% -90.4% -97.61% -89.26%

For the past year Mesoblast Limited has 25% stronger performance while Jaguar Health Inc. has -89.26% weaker performance.

Summary

Mesoblast Limited beats Jaguar Health Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

