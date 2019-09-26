Mesoblast Limited (MESO) and Its Competitors Comparing side by side.

We are contrasting Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) and its rivals on their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.6% of Mesoblast Limited’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.20% of all Biotechnology’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 0% of Mesoblast Limited shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.45% of all Biotechnology companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Mesoblast Limited and its rivals’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mesoblast Limited 0.00% -17.10% -13.10% Industry Average 812.10% 105.95% 28.39%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares Mesoblast Limited and its rivals’ valuation, net profit and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Mesoblast Limited N/A 5 0.00 Industry Average 33.76M 4.16M 35.97

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for Mesoblast Limited and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Mesoblast Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.54 1.66 2.80

The rivals have a potential upside of 180.77%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Mesoblast Limited and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mesoblast Limited -2.83% 1.98% -8.85% 13.44% -27.26% 25% Industry Average 5.82% 9.20% 28.08% 41.63% 73.35% 54.83%

For the past year Mesoblast Limited has weaker performance than Mesoblast Limited’s rivals.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Mesoblast Limited are 1.9 and 1.9. Competitively, Mesoblast Limited’s rivals have 7.07 and 6.86 for Current and Quick Ratio. Mesoblast Limited’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Mesoblast Limited.

Volatility and Risk

Mesoblast Limited has a beta of 1.85 and its 85.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Mesoblast Limited’s rivals’ beta is 1.77 which is 76.75% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Mesoblast Limited does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Mesoblast Limited’s rivals beat Mesoblast Limited on 4 of the 4 factors.