Mesoblast Limited (MESO) and Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Contrasting side by side

This is a contrast between Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) and Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mesoblast Limited 5 43.05 N/A -0.92 0.00 Insmed Incorporated 25 27.21 N/A -4.28 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mesoblast Limited 0.00% -17.1% -13.1% Insmed Incorporated 0.00% -130.1% -51%

Risk and Volatility

Mesoblast Limited is 85.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.85 beta. Insmed Incorporated’s 176.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 2.76 beta.

Liquidity

1.9 and 1.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Mesoblast Limited. Its rival Insmed Incorporated’s Current and Quick Ratios are 4.8 and 4.7 respectively. Insmed Incorporated has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Mesoblast Limited.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Mesoblast Limited and Insmed Incorporated.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Mesoblast Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Insmed Incorporated 0 0 2 3.00

On the other hand, Insmed Incorporated’s potential upside is 93.94% and its consensus target price is $36.5.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Mesoblast Limited and Insmed Incorporated has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 2.6% and 94.4%. Insiders Comparatively, held 1.1% of Insmed Incorporated shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mesoblast Limited -2.83% 1.98% -8.85% 13.44% -27.26% 25% Insmed Incorporated -1.17% -14.86% -24.7% -11.85% -9.3% 67.3%

For the past year Mesoblast Limited’s stock price has smaller growth than Insmed Incorporated.

Insmed Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients with rare diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is ARIKAYCE or liposomal amikacin for inhalation, a formulation of amikacin that is in late-stage clinical development for adult patients with treatment refractory nontuberculous mycobacteria lung disease caused by Mycobacterium avium complex. It is also developing INS1007, a novel oral reversible inhibitor of dipeptidyl peptidase 1, which has completed a Phase I clinical study for activating neutrophil serine proteases that are implicated in the pathology of chronic inflammatory lung diseases, such as non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis; and INS1009, an inhaled nanoparticle formulation of a treprostinil prodrug, which has completed a Phase I clinical study for treating rare pulmonary disorders, including pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey.