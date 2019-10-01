Mesoblast Limited (MESO) and iBio Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) Contrasting side by side

Both Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) and iBio Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mesoblast Limited 6 -0.39 79.03M -0.92 0.00 iBio Inc. 1 0.00 8.98M -1.10 0.00

Demonstrates Mesoblast Limited and iBio Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mesoblast Limited 1,379,232,111.69% -17.1% -13.1% iBio Inc. 1,373,508,718.26% -150.6% -43.9%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.85 beta indicates that Mesoblast Limited is 85.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. iBio Inc. on the other hand, has 0.83 beta which makes it 17.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Mesoblast Limited and iBio Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 2.6% and 8.1% respectively. Competitively, iBio Inc. has 45.24% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mesoblast Limited -2.83% 1.98% -8.85% 13.44% -27.26% 25% iBio Inc. -2.84% -3.58% -21.13% -22.05% -18.23% -11.02%

For the past year Mesoblast Limited had bullish trend while iBio Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors Mesoblast Limited beats iBio Inc.

iBio, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing pharmaceutical product applications using its platform in the United States and internationally. Its lead therapeutic candidate is IBIO-CFB03 for the treatment of systemic scleroderma, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and other fibrotic diseases. It is also developing vaccine candidates for third parties. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Caliber Biotherapeutics LLC and Fiocruz; and collaboration agreements with the A & M University System, AzarGen Biotechnologies (Pty) Ltd, Fraunhofer Center for Molecular Biotechnology, and Theoremdx, Inc. In addition, it offers a range of product and process development, analytical, and manufacturing services. iBio, Inc. is based in New York, New York.