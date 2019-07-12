Mesoblast Limited (MESO) and Homology Medicines Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) Comparing side by side

Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) and Homology Medicines Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mesoblast Limited 5 28.18 N/A -0.90 0.00 Homology Medicines Inc. 23 304.43 N/A -1.52 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Mesoblast Limited and Homology Medicines Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Mesoblast Limited and Homology Medicines Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mesoblast Limited 0.00% -16% -12.5% Homology Medicines Inc. 0.00% -39.1% -24.7%

Liquidity

Mesoblast Limited’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.9 and 2.9 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Homology Medicines Inc. are 8.7 and 8.7 respectively. Homology Medicines Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Mesoblast Limited.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Mesoblast Limited and Homology Medicines Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Mesoblast Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Homology Medicines Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Homology Medicines Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $36 consensus price target and a 84.52% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Mesoblast Limited and Homology Medicines Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 2.7% and 81.2% respectively. Competitively, 8.76% are Homology Medicines Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mesoblast Limited -2.05% -8.36% 23.19% -30.61% -4.54% 27.67% Homology Medicines Inc. 1.53% 0.4% -6.56% 11.82% 15.9% 0.72%

For the past year Mesoblast Limited has stronger performance than Homology Medicines Inc.

Homology Medicines, Inc., a genetic medicines company, focuses on translating proprietary gene editing and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing modality across a range of genetic disorders. The company's various set of AAVHSCs allows company to target, via a single intravenous injection, a range of disease-relevant tissues, including the liver, central nervous system, bone marrow, lung, muscle and eye, across modalities?gene editing and gene therapy. Homology Medicines, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in Bedford, Massachusetts.