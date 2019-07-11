Mesoblast Limited (MESO) and Gossamer Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) Comparison side by side

This is a contrast between Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) and Gossamer Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mesoblast Limited 5 31.89 N/A -0.90 0.00 Gossamer Bio Inc. 20 0.00 N/A -2.24 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Mesoblast Limited and Gossamer Bio Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mesoblast Limited 0.00% -16% -12.5% Gossamer Bio Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

2.9 and 2.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Mesoblast Limited. Its rival Gossamer Bio Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 11.4 and 11.4 respectively. Gossamer Bio Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Mesoblast Limited.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 2.7% of Mesoblast Limited shares and 45.6% of Gossamer Bio Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.1% of Gossamer Bio Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mesoblast Limited -2.05% -8.36% 23.19% -30.61% -4.54% 27.67% Gossamer Bio Inc. 12.77% 19.75% 16.55% 0% 0% 14.21%

For the past year Mesoblast Limited’s stock price has bigger growth than Gossamer Bio Inc.

Summary

Gossamer Bio Inc. beats Mesoblast Limited on 4 of the 7 factors.