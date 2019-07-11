Mesoblast Limited (MESO) and Gossamer Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) Comparison side by side

This is a contrast between Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) and Gossamer Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Mesoblast Limited
|5
|31.89
|N/A
|-0.90
|0.00
|Gossamer Bio Inc.
|20
|0.00
|N/A
|-2.24
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Mesoblast Limited and Gossamer Bio Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Mesoblast Limited
|0.00%
|-16%
|-12.5%
|Gossamer Bio Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
2.9 and 2.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Mesoblast Limited. Its rival Gossamer Bio Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 11.4 and 11.4 respectively. Gossamer Bio Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Mesoblast Limited.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 2.7% of Mesoblast Limited shares and 45.6% of Gossamer Bio Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.1% of Gossamer Bio Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Mesoblast Limited
|-2.05%
|-8.36%
|23.19%
|-30.61%
|-4.54%
|27.67%
|Gossamer Bio Inc.
|12.77%
|19.75%
|16.55%
|0%
|0%
|14.21%
For the past year Mesoblast Limited’s stock price has bigger growth than Gossamer Bio Inc.
Summary
Gossamer Bio Inc. beats Mesoblast Limited on 4 of the 7 factors.
